Last year, our Thanksgiving was ruined on account of norovirus.
We rescheduled for a Saturday in December, since we already had all the fixings. That afternoon, the turkey was taking a little longer than expected, so we reached out to family members to warn them they might want to have an afternoon snack before they came to dinner.
They were extremely confused — as we had actually invited them to SUNDAY dinner. Good news: everything reheated beautifully.
- Amanda Lehmert, Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.