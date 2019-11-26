What we do: Provide educational/support services, court-issues and basic needs assistance, and behavioral/restorative services to adults and youth involved in the court system and individuals experiencing crisis situations.
Wish list: Freezer (new or used), snacks for junior-senior youth life skills classes, volunteers to unload food trucks or make home-bound grocery deliveries, carpet steam cleaner, glucometer and glucose testing strips, digital scales, rakes, brooms, trash bags for community service work crews, passenger vanto transport youth to and from life skills classes and community-service worksites.
To donate: Pat Joyner, 336-275-3699 or pjoyner@onestepfurther.com.
