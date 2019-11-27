One Thanksgiving, I was excited to use my brand-new turkey fryer.
I set it up following all of the directions and heated the oil. The time came to put the turkey in.
Apparently it hadn’t thawed all the way, and as soon as the ice crystals hit the oil, most of it splashed out on my deck and started a grease fire!
The only thing I had that would put it out was baking flour. So, there I was with a flour-covered deck and a turkey that I still needed to cook! (It turned out great by the way.)
From now on, the fryer gets set up on the driveway! Lessons learned, memories made and laughs for years to come!
- Kim Dance, McLeansville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.