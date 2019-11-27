MAP TEMP tabloid

One Thanksgiving, I was excited to use my brand-new turkey fryer.

I set it up following all of the directions and heated the oil. The time came to put the turkey in.

Apparently it hadn’t thawed all the way, and as soon as the ice crystals hit the oil, most of it splashed out on my deck and started a grease fire!

The only thing I had that would put it out was baking flour. So, there I was with a flour-covered deck and a turkey that I still needed to cook! (It turned out great by the way.)

From now on, the fryer gets set up on the driveway! Lessons learned, memories made and laughs for years to come!

- Kim Dance, McLeansville

