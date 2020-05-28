Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM EDT... AT 711 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR GREENSBORO, MOVING NORTH AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, MONTICELLO, LAKE BRANDT, COLFAX AND HAW RIVER STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&