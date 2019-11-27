"Did you see the turkey in the fridge I bought for Thanksgiving?" I asked my husband.
"Yes , but what’s the olive oil doing in the bathroom sink?” he asked.
“I use the oil for my cuticles,” I replied. “According to the beauty tips listed in my magazine, olive oil is good for cuticles.”
“OK, but why is the sugar in the bathroom?”
“Another tip was to mix sugar and olive oil together and use to exfoliate lips. See, look how soft and supple my lips are.”
“I get it, but why are the potatoes in the bathroom?”
“They’re for the dark circles under my eyes.”
“But you don’t have dark circles under your eyes.”
“Now I don’t, but one day…one day.”
“Gotcha… and the cucumber?” he asked.
“For puffy eyes, of course. Would you want a wife who has puffy eyes with dark circles?”
“I shudder at the thought.”
“Why’s the cornstarch in the bathroom?” he said.
“One tip was to lightly dust cornstarch over face after applying makeup for a matte finish. Since my T-zone is prone to being shiny, I figured it makes sense to try it. Doesn’t it?”
“Perfect sense. And the white vinegar?”
"It’s part of a solution to clean the shower head.”
“What about the baking soda?”
“It’s the other half of the solution. You just can’t clean a shower head with vinegar alone, you know.”
“I know now.”
“Why’s a bottle of grapefruit-scented spray in the bathroom? Are we going to use that now instead of matches to remove what you call ‘the stench’?”
“No, wise guy, the scent will make me appear six years younger.”
“It may also make anyone standing next to you hungry for grapefruit. I don’t understand why you’d want to smell like a grapefruit when you don’t like grapefruit.”
“One thing has nothing to do with the other. I may not like the way grapefruit taste, but I love the way it smells; lucky me, smelling my way to a younger me.”
“You know, I could buy a grapefruit, squirt you with it and then eat it. It would be like a two-for-one special. I’d get pleasure from eating it and squirting you, and you’ll walk around smelling fruity and believing you're six years younger. If I squirt you with two grapefruits, will you believe you’re 12 years younger?”
“Right now, I believe you’re getting on my nerves. Here, take this lettuce downstairs and put it in the fridge.”
“In the fridge? You mean you’re not going to give yourself a facial with it… or soak in a tub with it?”
“No. The lettuce belongs in the fridge. I'll make a salad to have on Thanksgiving. I can’t believe you thought I was going to perform some bizarre beauty ritual with it. I honestly don’t know where you get such crazy ideas.”
- Cindy Argiento, Greensboro
