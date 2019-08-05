As an average consumer, you probably have a vague awareness of the nutritional value of your meats — fish being better than red meat, for example.
But the issue can be complicated, because all meats have pros and cons, research can come up with conflicting results, and studies can surprise us. For example, research suggests that in terms of cholesterol alone, eating white meat chicken is as bad for you as eating beef.
Still, there’s a generally agreed upon hierarchy of nutritional value when it comes to meat, and small shifts in your diet might have greater effects than you realize.
“It’s important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all healthier diet or meat per se,” said Janese Laster, a physician nutrition specialist in the District. Also crucial? “There are differences in farming practices, so throughout the United States, each person is getting different risks and benefits from the meats.” Keeping that in mind, here are some conclusions that can be made about different categories of meat, starting with the good.
Poultry and fish are considered the best meats you can load your diet with, Laster said. Fish is hailed for its omega-3 fatty acids, which can protect against cardiovascular disease. Fish is also rich in vitamin D, selenium and protein.
Poultry, such as chicken and turkey, is also a great protein source, low in calories and saturated fat. Chicken wings loaded in sauce are not the best option. Keri Gans, registered dietitian and author of “The Small Change Diet,” recommends baking and grilling, and a skinless, boneless cut of poultry to keep each serving the healthiest.
Red meats can be great sources of iron and also pack “vitamin B12, zinc and protein, all of which are important nutrients,” said Amy Patton, a registered dietitian at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.
The cons, however, are notable. “According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, red meat intake can possibly promote certain cancers such as colorectal cancer,” Patton said. “Cooking red meat at high temperatures may also increase cancer risk, and red meats tend to be higher in saturated fats than other protein sources.” The saturated fat may, in turn, increase your risk for cardiovascular disease.
If you choose to consume red meat, keep it smart. “Select leaner cuts, and use more healthful cooking methods, such as baking or broiling rather than frying or grilling,” Patton said. Gans tells her clients that “round” or “loin” cuts are often leaner — think “pork tenderloin,” “loin chop” — when ordering off a menu or selecting at the store.
Substituting even one serving per day of red or processed red meat with poultry, fish or legumes “significantly decreases” the risk of metabolic syndrome, Laster said. And don’t forget those non-meat sources of protein. In addition to legumes, nuts, seeds, tofu, almond milk, quinoa and chia can be part of a healthy diet.
If you’re thinking of a step-by-step way to improve your diet, Laster recommends “cutting back on red meat, and then limiting animal products to a few times per month,” rather than in the typical American diet of a few times per day. “There’s been a few studies that have come out to show it’s what Americans are not eating daily — such as beans, grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits — that may account for some of the (unhealthy) effects we see in studies,” Laster said.
When it comes to meat in your diet, small adjustments can reap big rewards, Laster said. “These incremental changes will help with weight loss, improve diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, and possibly help you get off medications.”
General guidelines
Jenna Birch talked with experts to offer general guidance on which meats and cuts of meat are the best for you. Here’s what they said, listed from healthiest to least healthy:
Fish/seafood/shellfish: Wild Alaskan salmon, oysters and sardines are highest in healthy fats; white fish such as cod or flounder tend to be leaner.
Turkey: White meat has slightly less saturated fat than dark. Turkey is comparable to chicken in nutrients, but both its dark and white meat are slightly leaner.
Chicken: White meat has slightly less saturated fat than dark; skinless, boneless breast is leanest.
Bison: Super-lean, lower in fat than other red meat.
Pork: Look for loin cuts like tenderloin or top loin, which are typically leaner.
Beef: Round or sirloin are leaner cuts; flank steak is typically pretty lean; T-bones, rib-eyes, New York strip steak are higher in saturated fats.
Lamb: Loin, shank and leg cuts are leanest; some cuts of lamb are slightly higher in calories than beef, but you can typically trim fat from the edges to make them leaner.
Processed meat: Bacon, hot dogs and sausage are all high in saturated fat and often made with chemicals considered carcinogenic to humans.