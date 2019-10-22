Clean Juice, a certified-organic franchise restaurant, opened its first Winston-Salem store on Oct. 12 at 3485 Burke Mill Road in Burke Mill Village off South Stratford Road.
Clean juice offers organic juices, smoothies, bowls and toasts.
The Winston-Salem store is co-owned by Allen and Dawn Tyndall of Wilmington, who own several other Clean Juice franchises, and Angelu Mayer of Winston, a first-time franchisee.
“Clean Juice started as a place for people who want something fast but also really healthy,” Dawn Tyndall said.
The store’s main focus is on takeout, but it has eight seats indoors and patio seating in front and back.
Juices are made fresh to order, but the store also stocks some already bottled for quick grab-and-go.
Clean Juice sells two kinds of juices: regular fresh juice and cold-pressed.
Fresh juices ($8.75 for 12 ounces) include the Immunity One (orange, carrot, pineapple, turmeric, lemon), Energy One (beet, apple, orange, celery, carrot, ginger) and Hardcore One (spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, lemon).
The cold-pressed juices ($5.25/8 ounces, $9.50/16 ounces) include Sweet Green (cucumber, apple, kale, spinach, mint) and Cashew Milk Latte (cashews, filtered water, vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup, cold-brew coffee and Himalayan pink sea salt).
Clean Juice also sells packages of cold-pressed juices for one- to five-day cleanses.
Regular smoothies ($7.25 for 16 ounces, $9.25 for 24 ounces) include the Tropical One (kale, pineapple, banana, coconut oil, coconut water) and Healthy Heart One (almond butter, avocado, cinnamon, maple syrup, Himalayan sea salt). There also are kids smoothies in 10-ounce servings for $4.95.
Protein smoothies ($8.25 for 16 ounces, $10.25 for 24 ounces) come with a choice of hemp or whey protein. Varieties include the Chocolate One (cacao, maple syrup, almond butter, banana, cinnamon and almond milk) and the Mangos ’n’ Cream One (mango, banana, vanilla, cinnamon, turmeric, honey and almond milk).
Bowls are available in two types: acai and “greenoa.”
Acai bowls ($10.25) include the Nutty Bowl (strawberry, banana, acai, almond butter, cacao, maple syrup, almond milk, granola) and Beauty Bowl (cold-brewed coffee, banana, cacao, vanilla, maple syrup, almond milk, granola).
Greenoa bowls ($9.95) include the Green 14 Bowl (mixed greens, quinoa, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta goji berries, hemp seeds and walnuts) and Yummus Bowl (mixed greens, quinoa, hummus, avocado, cucumber, dates, feta and walnuts).
Toasts ($5.25 to $6.25) include the Avocado Toast (sprouted toast, avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and Himalayan pink sea salt) and Almond Butter Toast (sprouted toast, almond butter, banana, honey, hemp seed).
The menu lists calories for all items. Most items are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free, or can be made so with substitutions.
Clean Juice also has a supplemental seasonal menu. The fall menu includes pumpkin smoothie; juice with apple, carrot and cinnamon; and greens and quinoa bowl featuring pumpkin hummus.
The store also offers a variety of organic add-ons to items. They include chia seeds, spirulina, coconut oil, matcha, cayenne, goji berries and wheat grass.
Tyndall said the store is designed to encourage total wellness, in its products, its cleanse program and more. “We want people who come in here to feel better when they leave,” she said.
Clean Juice is the first restaurant in the new Burke Mill Village shopping center, which also holds the Guitar Center and Academy Sports + Outdoors. Other restaurants expected in the center are Duck Donuts, Viva Chicken and Taco Mama.
