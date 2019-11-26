Parker Wood White (copy) (copy) (copy)

Parker Wood White, the founder of BackPack Beginnings, in 2016. The nonprofit’s needs include healthy, shelf-stable food items, children’s winter clothing, children’s books and notebooks.

What we do: Deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need.

Wish list: Canned fruit, canned chicken, individually wrapped snacks, oatmeal, grits, new or gently used children's books, lotion, deodorant, diapers (sizes 1, 3, 5), gently used children's coats, gently used children's winter clothing, Sterilite 56-quart clear storage bins.

To donate: 336-954-7445, parker@backpackbeginnings.org, www.backpackbeginnings.org/donate (monetary donations), www.backpackbeginnings.org/contact (tangible donations).

