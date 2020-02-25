NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of people thronged the streets of New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, reaching for beads, shimmying to the music of marching bands and celebrating the end of a Carnival season tinged by tragedy after two bystanders were killed by floats this year.
Even before sunrise, the Northside Skull and Bone Gang in skeleton costumes was out waking people up in the Treme neighborhood to celebrate a day that for some continues long into the night. And in the Central City neighborhood where the first parade by Zulu kicks off every year, many parents and children seemed to have gotten up and in position just as early.
Thousands of people lined the streets, dressed in the Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, standing or sitting in lawn chairs, eating food and talking to friends and neighbors.
Derek Hale’s friend was riding in the parade so he was helping his friend’s wife and three children watch. Like everyone, he’d gotten up early to stake out a place.
“The most important thing is family, just being able to be out here and enjoying the music, the high school bands, the excitement that the kids have,” Hale said, holding his friend’s daughter in his arms as she watched her first Mardi Gras. “For her to take it in it’s just a really cool experience.”
Hale said the deaths of two people who were killed by floats in separate parades leading up to Fat Tuesday worried him, and he hoped there will be changes to make next year’s parades safer, such as using more barricades to keep people away from the floats.
As a lifelong New Orleanian he said he knows how rare such accidents are and viewed them as isolated incidents. “I wouldn’t be out here with these three young babies if I didn’t think it was a safe environment for everybody,” he said.
Carnival season began Jan. 6 and ends Tuesday after weeks of Mardi Gras parades, balls and merriment.
Last Wednesday, as thousands gathered to watch the all-female Krewe of Nyx parade, a woman died after being struck by a float. Then on Saturday night during the Endymion parade — one of the biggest and glitziest parades every year — a man out watching on Canal Street was hit and killed by a float, also a tandem. He was identified as Joseph Sampson, 58, of New Orleans.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday said he’s not blaming the parade groups or floats for the deaths. He said representatives from parade krewes, police and city officials will meet this week or next to discuss parade safety issues.
