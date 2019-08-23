Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ALAMANCE AND EASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT... AT 843 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR GREENSBORO, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON, GIBSONVILLE, PLEASANT GARDEN, HAW RIVER, SWEPSONVILLE AND ALAMANCE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. DOPPLER RADAR HAS INDICATED WEAK ROTATION WITH THIS STORM. IF THE STORM INTENSIFIES AND ROTATION STRENGTHENS, A WARNING MAY NEED TO BE ISSUED. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.