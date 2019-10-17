Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street on Thursday as investors welcomed another batch of encouraging quarterly results from big companies.
A breakthrough in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union also helped put traders in a buying mood.
The gains erased the market’s modest losses from the day before. Despite a choppy week of trading, the benchmark S&P 500 index is on track for its second straight weekly gain.
The S&P 500 index gained 8.26 points, or 0.3%, to 2,997.95. The index is within 0.1% of its all-time high set in July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly slipped into the red, but managed to add 23.90 points, or 0.1, to 27,025.88. The Nasdaq rose 32.67 points, or 0.4%, to 8,156.85.
The Russell 2000 index climbed 16.79, or 1.1%, to 1,541.84.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.75% from 1.74% late Wednesday.
Europe’s specialty food makers brace for U.S. tariffs hitting today
MILAN — European producers of specialty agricultural products like French wine, Italian Parmesan and Spanish olives are facing a U.S. tariff hike due Friday with a mix of trepidation and indignation at being dragged into a trade war they feel they have little to do with.
The tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods were approved by the World Trade Organization as compensation for illegal EU subsidies to plane maker Airbus.
The U.S. has some leeway in deciding what goods it puts tariffs on. So while it is taxing European aircraft 10% more, it is walloping agricultural products an extra 25%.
The punitive taxes take particular aim at European agricultural products that have a “protected name status.” Those are goods that can be sold under a name — like Scotch whisky or Manchego cheese — only if they are from a particular region and follow specific production methods. The result is they fetch premium prices, protect cultural heritage, and are shielded from competitors.
