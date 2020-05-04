WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday it will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion during the current April-June quarter to cover the cost of the government’s various pandemic rescue efforts.

This quarter’s borrowing will far surpass the Treasury’s previous record, $569 billion in October-December 2008 when the government was dealing with the shock waves from that year’s financial crisis.

This quarter’s extraordinary sum also dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019.

Treasury said the borrowing is needed to fund the nearly $3 trillion Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts.

In addition, the government needs to borrow to cover the shortfall in revenue that will occur because the Trump administration has delayed the deadline for tax payments this year from April to June.

Three months ago, before the virus caused widespread shutdowns in the United States, Treasury projected it would be able to pay down $56 billion in debt during the quarter.

