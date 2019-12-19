GREENSBORO — In August, Guilford County Schools announced that an anonymous donor had agreed to pay $10,500 to cover the outstanding school meal debt of students in High Point.
Turns out, that donor was a familiar face around the district: Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education honored Contreras, Nancy and Frank Brenner, and one still-anonymous donor for their donations to pay off outstanding student meal debt.
“It just seemed like something so basic to me,” Conteras said of stepping in to help pay for the unpaid student lunches.
The recognition came during the same meeting that the board passed a policy change that allows high school students to charge up to 10 meals.
Previously, only elementary and middle school students had been allowed to charge their meals.
Contreras said after the meeting that she grew up as one of 10 children of working parents and knows what hunger feels like.
“I remember them counting change, trying to make sure that we ate,” she said.
She got the idea to donate the money from a conversation with the district’s chief financial officer about the extent of student meal debt the district still had on its books for the year.
When she asked about amounts owed by students in various parts of the county, she said, the debt for Greensboro was more money than she was set to take on, but High Point alone seemed more doable.
Contreras thought that if people saw a donor stepping forward to cover the debt in one part of the county, others might be willing to do the same. She was right.
An anonymous donor stepped forward a week later with a check for $3,800 to cover the meal debt for students in Jamestown schools.
Then the Brenners, at that point still anonymous, offered to pay $32,228.25, the remaining balance.
Together, their donations covered more than $46,500 in meal debt.
Contreras said the district communications staff persuaded her to come forward now after suggesting it could spur other people to think of giving on behalf of the district and its children, with the holiday season underway and year-end tax-deductible gift deadlines looming.
Wanda Mobley, the school district’s spokeswoman, said her thought was that some possible donors might think if the superintendent and the Brenners can do this, “what can I do?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.