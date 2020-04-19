Hard as it may seem, let us pray for Trump
This letter is difficult to write — very difficult. Difficult because of this time of anxiety created by political division and an unwillingness on the part of many to even consider the possibility that our views might be flawed or incorrect.
Difficult because we have lost the art of truly listening to those who think differently than we do and showing them respect. Difficult because of self-centeredness and hardening our hearts to the struggles of others. Difficult because the America I knew no longer exists.
With that being said, my ardent hope is that all our leaders come around and successfully serve others with caring, love, compassion and intelligence. I wish that all elected presidents be servant leaders, because that’s when we’re successful as a country with no one left behind.
At present, Donald Trump isn’t the type of leader described above, but he is our president. If you’re a person of faith, pray that he will realize his shortcomings (we all have them) and surround himself with experts in various fields, listen to them and let them act on their knowledge without interference. We need each other to be all we can be at this time of crisis.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Bloomberg and Gates should pay the WHO
I read in the News & Record that both Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg attacked President Trump for withholding a portion of the approximately $500 million annual payment the U.S. makes to the World Health Organization. Given that these two individuals have established charitable foundations with current assets of approximately $44 billion, both of which claim to address public health issues, I wonder why, instead of criticizing the president, they do not just propose to have their foundations replace any withheld funds?
Between them the entire U.S. contribution of $500 million per year would represent about 1.1% of their foundation assets. Furthermore, if this should prove too great a burden on their foundations, their collective individual net worth exceeds $150 billion, so if they feel strongly about the issue, it would cost them only .3% of their present wealth to pay the entire U.S. contribution. As Bloomberg surely understands (and Gates probably also), spending $500 million on an election is not a great investment, even if you can afford it. But here is a great cause they both strongly support. Why not put your money where your mouth is?
Frank C. McClanahan III
Greensboro
During the virus crisis where is our Churchill?
At one time it would have been difficult to imagine a president (any president) not recognizing a national emergency and then marshaling all the vast resources of the country.
It is not hard to hear the voice of any of our past presidents going to America’s industry and leading the charge to manufacture whatever was needed.
Where is our national distribution database? Where is our national testing plan — a real plan and not just false proclamations? Where is our Winston Churchill?
We should be thankful for the majority of governors who are truly leading, but even their work can be easily undercut by the false, unproven and dangerous statements by this president. For those who believe we should be coming together as one under our president, I can only say that blindly following incompetency is definitely not a virtue. He closed the doors to China early, which seemed to suggest that he knew this was serious, and followed that up with nothing substantial for more than a month.
No, he is not to be trusted and that is an awful predicament during a time of peril.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Post office may not be perfect, but it’s vital
In response to Harry Kutchei (“Trust the post office with ballots? No way,” April 15): Let me start by saying that I am not advocating for mail-in ballots one way or another. And yes, all of us have experienced frustration at times with the post office. But like many taken-for-granted services in our lives, I wonder how many truly appreciate what the post office delivers to us six (and, in the case of Amazon deliveries, seven) days a week?
For a 55-cent Forever stamp, a card or letter goes from your house to anywhere in the United States in a matter of days, usually. Your carrier is now also saddled with large online purchases (think a bag of cat litter) that must be carried and placed by your door.
Like the medical professionals, postal workers come into contact with thousands of potential opportunities for a virus which has been shown to live on cardboard surfaces for up to 24 hours.
However you feel about the overall competence of the organization as a whole, please take a moment to reflect on the day-to-day folks who help us stay connected and in receipt of at-home deliveries during this unique pause in our lives.
Louis Panzer
Jamestown
