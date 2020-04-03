GREENSBORO — A virus relief task force is giving $457,000 to local nonprofits. And that’s just the first round.
In a release, the United Way of Greater Greensboro said it is allocating the money from a Greensboro Virus Relief Fund created at the request of the city.
“It has been encouraging to see how quickly these resources have been identified and distributed to agencies offering essential services in this critical time,” Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said in the release.
The fund has so far received donations of $725,345, including a $500,000 gift from the United Way’s emergency reserve fund and $108,000 raised by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
“We continue to ask anyone who can make a donation to please support the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund so that we can continue to help our local neighbors who need our support,” Frank McCain of United Way of Greater Greensboro and co-chair of the Virus Relief Taskforce said in the release.
This is just the first round of funding and will benefit nonprofits in the areas of food insecurities, education, housing, employment and business disruptions. The virus relief task force is reviewing and approving funding applications on a weekly basis from nonprofits in key areas.
For information on the fund and to apply, visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
City looks to add fund for small business loans
GREENSBORO — The city hopes to provide $460,000 to a nonprofit group that is operating an emergency small-business loan program during the coronavirus pandemic.
Piedmont Business Capital, a Greensboro-based nonprofit, has opened applications for its “Small Business Continuity Fund.”
The City Council approved Tuesday the first step in possibly providing the funding later this month. The agency already has $150,000 of its own money to lend.
Piedmont Business Capital normally gives loan support to a variety of small businesses but this new program will be different.
For companies that qualify, the agency will give 0% interest loans of from $5,000 to $10,000 to small businesses that won’t be able to pay their expenses during the COVID-19 crisis. Companies that qualify won’t have to make payments for the first 90 days on the 48- to 60-month loans.
Apply at www.piedmontbusinesscapital.org.
N.C. treasurer released from hospital
RALEIGH — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell has been released from the hospital after what his office said was five days of treatment for symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus.
A statement from Folwell’s office on Friday said he will continue his recovery from home, following protocols described in his discharge as well as those required by local and state health officials.
Folwell said in a previous statement that he returned to Raleigh after a recent, long-planned trip with his son and noticed that his perennial cough had worsened. He said he thought initially it was a reaction to pollen, but he ultimately contacted a doctor and got tested.
Folwell has not said where he and his son traveled.
According to the statement, Folwell was never on a ventilator or otherwise incapacitated. He remained in contact with his family and necessary senior staff members at the Department of State Treasurer.
Folwell’s chief responsibilities are to manage the $100 billion in state pension investments and provide oversight of the health insurance plan for over 725,000 state employees, teachers, retirees and their dependents.
Folwell, a former state legislator and local school board member is running for reelection in November against Democrat Ronnie Chatterji.
