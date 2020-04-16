What you’ll need
- Sewing machine
- 100% cotton quilting fabric, washed, dried and pressed (important for shrinkage and cleanliness)
- Scissors or rotary cutter
- Iron
- Sewing pins or sewing clips
- Cording material (such as 3/16th-inch synthetic cording, shoelaces, clothesline, drawstring cording or paracord
- Pen
- Metal for nose piece (such as thin gardening wire, pipe cleaners or metal bag ties
- Small pliers
- Material for filter (such as non-fiberglass HVAC filter with the metal and cardboard carefully removed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.