You’re having a party? Sounds like fun.
But you don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen making drinks for everyone, like Spencer Tracy in “Father of the Bride.” You can enjoy your party a lot more if you offer a signature cocktail or two.
The trick to successful signature cocktails is to make them early in the day so you can just pour them from a pitcher during the party. That saves time and makes the evening stress-free, especially if you don’t have much to do at the last minute. Just add a splash of soda to the drink, perhaps, or maybe a maraschino cherry.
I also like to make signature cocktails with relatively few ingredients. The simpler the combinations, the more likely you are to please your guests. For that same reason, it is best to stick to ingredients that are accessible and popular. Don’t use mixers with too bold a taste because it will put off most of your guests: no ouzo, no elderflower liqueur, even no horseradish vodka, though I truly love it.
Of course, you could keep it easy by making a pitcher of a popular classic. For instance, you could make Manhattans (two parts of bourbon or rye to one part sweet vermouth, with a dash of Angostura bitters per glass, served over ice with a maraschino cherry).
Or you could make martinis (traditionally you would use two parts of gin to one part dry vermouth, though the current taste calls for more gin, with an olive). Or Gibsons (same drink, but with a pickled onion instead of an olive).
A mixture of vodka and dry vermouth, incidentally, is properly called a kangaroo, not a vodka martini. You could also make those.
But I like to give my guests something unusual, something a little unexpected, something of my own. And if it is not specifically of my own, then it might come from the local Queen of the Cocktail, Jen Kubiszewski.
Kubiszewski’s New Old-Fashioned is not unlike a regular Old-Fashioned, with one difference. Well, two, but one big one.
Regular Old-Fashioneds mix together bourbon or rye with simple syrup (or a sugar cube) and a muddled slice of orange and a cherry. Kubiszewski’s version cleverly substitutes a simple syrup made from brown sugar. The molasses in the brown sugar serves to heighten the caramel notes in the bourbon or rye.
The New Old-Fashioned also uses unmuddled fruit, both for the purity of flavor and also as a way to save time. If your guests want, they can just squeeze in the orange slice themselves.
The next signature cocktail is one that I made up — except that I just looked it up and it turns out to already exist. The existing version is called a gin sour, but I had never heard of a gin sour until now. It also turns out to be a Tom Collins without any soda water and, unfortunately, I’ve heard of a Tom Collins.
So the cocktail, which I am calling an Unoriginal Idea, is not my own creation at all. But it is still light and refreshing and utterly charming. How can it not be? It is a simple combination of gin, lemon juice and superfine sugar.
My final signature drink recommendation is named for one of St. Louis’ classiest icons. I call it the Grable, as in Betty. It combines two of my favorite liquors, bourbon and Grand Marnier. That’s a little heavy, so I lighten it up with a healthy splash of soda water.
It’s sophistication in a glass. It’s all you need to take a gathering and turn it into a party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.