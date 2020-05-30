20200327g_nws_fainting (copy) (copy)

Bill Norman (right) gives Kyle Anderson of Blue Bell Ice Cream a bucket of sanitizer at Fainting Goat Spirits in downtown Greensboro on March 27.

 Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Bill Norman, 60, sits comfortably in a rocking chair with barrels of whiskey at Fainting Goat Distillery in Greensboro on April 22.  “The thing that is just beautiful to me is when someone calls and says ‘Are you guys selling hand sanitizer’ and I’m able to say, ‘No we’re giving it away.’ ”

For the past 10 weeks, Fainting Goat Spirits turned its kettles from making award-winning small-batch vodka and gin to making hand sanitizer.

Bill Norman, who operates the distillery with his master distiller son Andrew, hasn’t missed a beat with handing out the sanitizer to the public.

“Anybody in the community can come by the distillery and bring a small container and get eight ounces at no cost,” Bill Norman said.

Norman said having corporations purchase the sanitizer in bulk has allowed the distillery to offer the free sanitizer to the public. It also helped keep him, his son and a third employee working through the pandemic. They even hired two part-timers to help keep up production of hand sanitizer.

Norman said they do not plan to stop making it anytime soon.

“It’s been a very popular service,” he said.

That doesn’t mean the distillery won’t produce spirits. Starting this week, it will return to producing vodka and gin on a limited basis. The 5-year-old distillery is due to release its first barrel aged bourbons in time for the Christmas holiday season.

The distillery is allowed to reopen to tours under Phase Two of the state’s plan to ease restrictions on businesses, but because it serves cocktails during those tours, Norman said he is keeping solidarity with the bars, which are not allowed to reopen at this time.

“We’ll manufacture and do curbside sales, but no tours until Phase Three around the first of July,” Norman said.

— Carl Wilson

 

