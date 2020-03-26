Downtown distiller Fainting Goat Spirits turned from churning out spirits to mixing up hand sanitizer to help out amid the coronavirus outbreak. The distillery said about a week ago on its Facebook page that it was halting production of its vodka, gin and whiskey offerings to instead produce hand sanitizer based on a recipe provided by the World Health Organization. Fainting Goat said it ended up making more than 500 gallons to give to health care workers, first responders and essential businesses. On Friday, the distillery dished out free hand sanitizer to the public.
Find more photos at greensboro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.