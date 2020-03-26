Downtown distiller Fainting Goat Spirits turned from churning out spirits to mixing up hand sanitizer to help out amid the coronavirus outbreak. The distillery said about a week ago on its Facebook page that it was halting production of its vodka, gin and whiskey offerings to instead produce hand sanitizer based on a recipe provided by the World Health Organization. Fainting Goat said it ended up making more than 500 gallons to give to health care workers, first responders and essential businesses. On Friday, the distillery dished out free hand sanitizer to the public.

