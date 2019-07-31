There’s no shame in someone asking for help on homework. But when they ask you, will you know how to help them most effectively? Keep these things in mind to create good homework habits and contribute to true learning.
Put them in charge. No matter how much help they need, make sure they stay in control of the pencil, mouse, keyboard, or device. Get a pencil and paper to use for yourself, if needed. This will show them that their work is their own, not someone else’s.
Ask engaging questions. Instead of telling them the answer or pointing out what they did wrong, get them to think about what they’ve done — which will reveal their thought process to you. Ask, “Why did you do it this way?” or “What’s the next step?” Look at the textbook or handout explanation together, if needed. Leading questions like “What if we did this instead?” will lead them closer to the answer if they are lost, while open-ended questions like “Why do you think this works?” can help those who are a little more clued in. If they want you to give them the answer, ask, “What do you think you should do?”
Use a similar example. Rather than helping with questions assigned for homework, find questions in the textbook or online that involve the same principles. This allows the student to learn the concept and then apply it to their homework. It’s okay to help with one homework question if they are truly struggling, but then give them the space to try the next one themselves. The exception is writing: Studies show that students get the most help when they work on their own writing rather than exercises or examples that aren’t theirs.
Give feedback, not answers. By now, you know to offer guidance rather than answers. Tell them what they did well, but also give constructive feedback. With writing, you might ask, “Can you think of a better way to word this?” or “How does this sentence relate to the next one?” Even if you don’t know the concepts, there are plenty of websites that can help you and the student learn more.
Expect more than memorization. True understanding comes when students can explain back to you what they’ve done and why. Push them even further by asking how their homework relates to other things they’ve learned, or other things in their lives. A student learning about percentages, for instance, could be introduced to how a savings account works, using their own allowance as an example.
