Dear Southern Guilford High School Class of 2020,
I know how disappointed all of you are. I understand your frustration and sadness, after 12-13 long years of hard work, the one day where our family and friends can come and gather to celebrate our success and our accomplishments has been put in jeopardy and stripped away from us.
We never would have thought the start of 2020 would begin like this, that we would be facing a pandemic or that our senior year would be cut short by three months. Though we are devastated and saddened about the impact of COVID-19, we must look on the bright side: We are still here. This virus has not only stolen our graduation but has taken the lives of our friends and family and everyday people.
We must be thankful and grateful that we were granted another day and we must make the best of it. Yes, this is the end of our high school journey, but this is just the beginning of our lifelong journey.
We are entering a new chapter within our lives. We shall seize these precious moments and opportunities and take nothing for granted.
Whether your next move is to continue your education and attend college, work or join the armed forces, keep this quote in mind: "Don't be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered,” by Michelle Obama.
I wish the best for every last one of you. I pray that you are kept out of harm's way and that you all stay safe during this time.
Until we meet again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.