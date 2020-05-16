hope-michelle (copy)

Michelle Kennedy in 1992.

To the class of 2020:

You don’t know me, but I know a few things about you.

You are part of the most diverse generation ever. You challenge the status quo and push boundaries. You are courageous and brave. You are also frustrated and you were robbed of the classic senior year experiences.

Here’s the thing: This is still very much your year. You are literally making history. No one has ever stood where you stand or had this experience before. We are all watching the way you choose to respond to all that’s happening around you.

I’ll leave you with this lyric by one of my favorite bands, The Avett Brothers: “Decide what to be and go be it!”

You are my hope for the future and I cannot wait you see what you make of it!

Michelle Kennedy

North Moore High School

Class of 1992

— Michelle Kennedy, executive director Interactive Resource Center

and City Council member

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

Tags

Load comments