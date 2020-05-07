Virus response based on politics, not health
Coronavirus decisions are being made based on politics and the economy instead of the only thing decisions during a virus pandemic should be based on: public health.
President Trump gave us guidelines and then told us to break them and “liberate” our states. Now it appears that the CDC has been politicized. We’re witnessing changes that began in April in CDC directives for meatpackers. Someone has weakened enforcement. And that same someone also has prohibited Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before Congress about our country’s coronavirus response. Why is Trump afraid of sworn public testimony from a respected medical professional?
COVID-19 is taking its biggest toll on blue states and urban areas with many Democratic voters and many minority residents. Rural areas and rural states are less impacted right now. Why not drop the restrictions and return to business as usual? It’ll only hurt urban areas and Democrats, maybe some meatpacking plants, and besides, they’re blacks, Hispanics and coastal elites; this won’t hurt his good red state people.
You may recall Trump saying, “I alone can fix this. Trust me.” Problem is, many people do trust Trump, or want to be seen following him. And follow they will, like lemmings, right over the cliff to coronavirus outbreak 2.0.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Lockdown also hurts N.C. health workers
North Carolina numbers not usually published in mass media:
- 18,889 total hospital beds.
- 534 being used for COVID-19.
- 6,543 empty today.
- 3,223 ICU beds.
- 910 empty today.
- 3,414 ventilators in N.C.
- 2,693 not being used.
These are correct as of 11 a.m. today (May 5) per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. (Overrun, are they?) Harder to find but staggering are the numbers of out-of-work nurses and laid-off hospital workers due to lack of patients.
Looks as if Gov. Cooper is not only pushing restaurants and small businesses toward imminent bankruptcy but hospitals as well!
Charles Baker
Trinity
Teachers soldier on with virtual classes
This is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and if ever teachers should be appreciated, it is this spring.
During this pandemic, our teachers have continued their commitment to educating our children, but not in their traditional classrooms, as our children are now “sheltering in place” in their homes. Rather, the teaching is via virtual instruction.
The teachers’ workday has changed from happy personal live interactions with their students to seeing the children on a screen, managing the class interactions via “mute buttons” and teaching through a camera and microphone on technological devices.
Our teachers were stressed before the pandemic as they were doing their important work without the resources needed.
Now, in today’s situation, the stress is greater. But our teachers continue to demonstrate their commitment to our children. Let us increase our support of our teachers for their important education of our children.
Thank our teachers!
Margaret Arbuckle
Greensboro
State’s teachers are rising to the challenge
With an attitude of gratitude, I offer a special shout-out and salute to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week 2020. I am eternally grateful for our teachers who work year after year with increased diligence to deliver instruction in and outside of classrooms. It is also important to thank parents and others who also have worked to help to educate our children during these unprecedented times.
I encourage teachers to continue to focus on long-range goals and objectives for students. Remember: Education is a game-changer. We cannot control when school starts and ends; however, we are responsible for what we provide for students while they are under our tutelage. As a veteran educator, it has been my practice to do what I was trained to do and commit to what I was charged to do.
Teachers should focus on goal achievement to reach desired results for children by designing and executing strategic objectives. I charge all teachers to strive for excellence in an effort to reach perfection!
Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green
High Point
The writer is a retired N.C. educator.
Monday op-ed page was pleasure to read
What an excellent op-ed page on Monday (May 4). First, the call to hope from Leonard Pitts Jr. (one of my favorite contributors); then the cheerfully calm reminder from the people of faith that we are all essential; and, finally, Palmer McIntyre’s endorsement and caveat regarding our region’s bounteous walking trails — judging by the cars in the parking lots for them every day, they are a sanity saver in this troubled time.
Congratulations on this layout.
Harriet Mattes
High Point
