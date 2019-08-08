GRASSHOPPERS REPORTThe Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home game against the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com. — Staff Report
South Atlantic League
Second half
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Delmarva 28 16 .636 —
Hickory 27 17 .614 1
Greensboro 24 20 .545 4
Kannapolis 23 22 .511 5½
West Virginia 21 24 .467 7½
Hagerstown 20 24 .455 8
Lakewood 19 24 .442 8½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Augusta 26 19 .578 —
Asheville 25 20 .556 1
Rome 22 23 .489 4
Charleston SC 21 24 .467 5
Columbia 20 25 .444 6
x-Lexington 18 26 .409 7½
Greenville 17 27 .386 8½
Thursday’s games
Augusta at Rome
Asheville at Greensboro
Charleston SC at Hickory
West Virginia at Lakewood
Hagerstown at Lexington
Greenville at Columbia
Kannapolis at Delmarva
Today’s games
Hagerstown at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Charleston SC at Hickory, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.