GRASSHOPPERS REPORTThe Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home game against the Asheville Tourists on Thursday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com. — Staff Report

South Atlantic League

Second half

Northern Division

W L Pct. GB

x-Delmarva 28 16 .636 —

Hickory 27 17 .614 1

Greensboro 24 20 .545 4

Kannapolis 23 22 .511 5½

West Virginia 21 24 .467 7½

Hagerstown 20 24 .455 8

Lakewood 19 24 .442 8½

Southern Division

W L Pct. GB

Augusta 26 19 .578 —

Asheville 25 20 .556 1

Rome 22 23 .489 4

Charleston SC 21 24 .467 5

Columbia 20 25 .444 6

x-Lexington 18 26 .409 7½

Greenville 17 27 .386 8½

Thursday’s games

Augusta at Rome

Asheville at Greensboro

Charleston SC at Hickory

West Virginia at Lakewood

Hagerstown at Lexington

Greenville at Columbia

Kannapolis at Delmarva

Today’s games

Hagerstown at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Charleston SC at Hickory, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

