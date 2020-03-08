RUFFIN — Like many other Lorrilard Tobacco Co. workers, Rusty Clark found himself without a job a year ago during one of the company’s cutbacks.
However, that layoff provided the 55-year-old Rockingham County resident the opportunity to do something he had wanted to do for some time.
“I’ve always been a gun enthusiast and I wanted to teach people concealed carry so they could protect their family and loves ones,” he said recently following a class at his Ruffin home.
In July, Clark enrolled in a one-day Concealed Carry Firearms Instructor Course at the N.C. Justice Academy in Salemburg. After successfully completing the course, Clark then attended a day-long National Rifle Association Pistol-Shooting class in Greensboro before he could teach. He qualified the first of August and held his first class a month later.
He created a Facebook page to advertise and his family members and friends began spreading the word.
Nine students were enrolled in the first class and all earned their CCW certification.
Clark also holds private classes.
“I’m different than a lot of people who teach CCW,” he explained. “Most won’t hold a class unless they have 10 or more students.”
However, the 1982 Morehead High School graduate also works with prospective students based on their schedules. Last week, a truck driver who is only home one or two days a week was one of his private students.
Clark also works with college students, teaching them on their breaks, or other individuals whose schedules won’t permit them to attend a group class.
One of Clark’s favorite private classes was with a mother and her son.
“I really enjoyed sharing that mother-and-son bonding time,” Clark said. “It’s all about teaching you about gun safety to protect your family.”
During the eight-hour class, Clark helps students demonstrate proficiency in the safe handling of their handgun — loading, unloading, storing, securing and firing.
The last part of the class, Clark takes students to his firing range and works with each individually as they practice hitting a target.
In the classroom, Clark details the places where they can legally carry and cannot carry concealed guns. He also explains the proper protocol in dealing with law enforcement personnel and the provisions of state laws in the use of deadly force.
His most recent class, held Feb. 29, turned into a family affair when Earl Hyler, 77, brought his son, William, and his grandsons, Wesley and Clint Hyler, from Yanceyville. After completing target practice, they compared each other’s shooting skills.
Michelle Dillard of Ruffin found herself a single mother with two children, Clay, 10, and Grace, 12, after the death of her husband, John, in 2018. She took the class to learn to protect her family.
“Rusty is awesome,” Dillard said as she waited her turn on the firing range with Clay, a fourth-grader at Lincoln Elementary School.
Participants have to be 21 to take the course but since Dillard didn’t have a sitter, Clark allowed her to bring her son.
She also wanted Clay to learn gun safety.
“I told her if all kids learned firearms safety, there would be fewer accidental shootings,” Clark said.
A college student and his grandmother were also among the participants. A junior at UNC-Charlotte, Holden Stanley, 22, learned about the class from a friend who had seen it on Facebook. He encouraged his “Nana,” Marcia Davis, 60, of Reidsville to join him.
“Overall, I thought the class was informative,” Stanley said. “You could tell Rusty really wanted us to learn the safety protocols with carrying a concealed firearm. He tried to make it an atmosphere where anybody would feel comfortable asking questions.”
To register for the next class scheduled March 14 or the ladies’ only class on March 28, contact Clark at 336-627-0244 or on Facebook at Clark’s Concealed Carry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.