GREENSBORO — Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Guilford County Schools from offering some of its usual summer programs for students, school administrators are pushing ahead with plans for other opportunities.
Those include virtual math courses and a new program to help elementary students who are behind in reading or math.
Here’s a look at what they are planning:
Jump Start program
Jump Start is a new summer program mandated and paid for by the state. It will be offered to elementary students who are behind grade level in either reading or math. It takes the place of the usual “Read to Achieve” camps that were specifically targeted at reading.
Education leaders across the country are especially concerned about the potential for learning losses in math because of the coronavirus-fueled school closures.
Under Read to Achieve, invitations would have already been to students to let families know which students are eligible. Administrators’ goal with Jump Start — for which they just received state guidelines for last week — is to send invitations by the end of June. School administrators said on June 5 that they expect to start the program in July but didn’t have a definite start date at the time.
Whitney Oakley, the school system’s chief academic officer, said they hope to make Jump Start fun for students, and are waiting to receive additional state guidance about whether it should be virtual or provided in person.
If it’s virtual, Oakley said, they will look to do live online sessions with teachers and small groups of students.
Summer math programs Guilford County Schools will offer seven online, non-graded math courses for middle and high school students this summer. Courses are scheduled to begin July 6 and run through Aug. 7. They will be taught by Guilford County Schools teachers via Canvas, the school system’s online learning platform. These classes are designed to help interested students get ready for their math courses in the fall. Families can visit http://bit.ly/GCS mathsummer2020 to sign up their students. Registration ends June 26.
Student services Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said some students missed certain services this spring that could not be provided virtually. This could include occupational or physical therapy and some kinds of speech and language therapies. For example, some students might need to work with therapists on fine motor skills to help them learn to grasp a pencil. The school system is hoping it can start offering the option for those services to students who need them as soon as the week of July 6.
Help for homeless or incarcerated youth
The school system is planning separate efforts to continue educational opportunities this summer for homeless students and incarcerated youth.
Contreras said the coronavirus crisis got administrators thinking about more ways to serve students facing some of the most difficult obstacles to academic achievement and college, and/or career readiness.
Plans, Contreras said, are still being finalized. For incarcerated students, the school administrators want to continue the virtual learning they began with them this spring, matching them with highly effective teachers.
For homeless students, Contreras said, school officials would like to provide some sort of in-person educational program this summer, with details yet to be determined. There could possibly also be some virtual learning opportunities for some homeless students as well, the superintendent said.
Advanced Placement
Instead of the in-person AP boot camps has offered in the past, this summers’s camps have been reimagined as a online experience. The virtual camps will include two hours of online instruction a day for five days. The camps are for Guilford County Schools students enrolling in AP classes for the first time in the fall. The idea is to help students build such skills as note-taking, developing arguments and evaluating sources.
The weeklong camps will be held July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7. For more info on the AP camps or to signup, visit gcsnc.com/Page/5590.
