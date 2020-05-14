“One day you will tell your story of how you’ve overcome what you are going through now, and it will become a part of someone else's survival guide.”- Anurag Mishra
I’d like to believe that life is full of unideal circumstances. However, it's what we do with those circumstances that define our lives.
Our senior year was taken away from us like a thief in the night, leaving us bewildered and angry. From prom to graduation and everything in between, our absence seemed to be predetermined by this pandemic, and we were left feeling helpless and isolated.
But let us not forget those Friday night lights, the chanting of pride for our sport teams, hanging out in the student parking lot and chatting with our friends before and after class, cracking jokes with our friends, falling in and out of love and much more.
Let us remember the good times, the funny times, the dumb times and the unpredictable times.
Let us redirect this dreadful narrative of our senior year being ruined, and let's solely remember our senior year for the good times.
So, celebrate your big and little wins, find something to smile about each day, spread love and happiness, forgive those who have wronged you, dance and sing loudly to your favorite songs, ask that certain special individual out on a date, take risks and spread your joy.
Life isn’t promised to us, and it’s too fragile and short to not live our lives to the fullest. I hope our current unideal circumstances will promote a mindset of positivity and optimism. I wish you all well in life and much success.
