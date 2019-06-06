NEW YORK — Stocks rose for a third straight day as investors hope U.S. and Mexican officials can reach a deal that avoids tariffs on goods from Mexico.
Chevron shares went up 2.6% as the price of oil rose. Advanced Micro Devices gained 7.9%.
The S&P 500 index gained 17.34 points, or 0.6%, to 2,843.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.09 points, or 0.7%, to 25,720.66.
The Nasdaq composite added 40.08 points, or 0.5%, to 7,615.55.
U.S. productivity grew at solid 3.4% rate in 1Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at a strong 3.4% rate in the January-March quarter, the best showing in more than four years. It is an encouraging sign that productivity may finally be improving after a long stretch of weakness.
The first quarter gain was more than double the 1.3% increase in the fourth quarter, although it was slightly lower than an initial estimate of 3.6% made a month ago. Labor costs fell during the first quarter, declining by 1.6% following a 0.4% drop in the fourth quarter.
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is a key factor determining an economy’s growth potential. If the current rebound continues, it would provide support for President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve sustained 3% growth rates.
Union: Ford to close plant in Wales that employs 1,700
LONDON — A union says Ford plans to close its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, in September 2020.
The GMB union says union leaders were being given the news on Thursday. Ford is expected to make an announcement later about the plant, which employs 1,700 people.