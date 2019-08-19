Domestic visitors to and within Rockingham County spent a record-breaking $75.28 million in 2018, Visit North Carolina announced late last week.
The total is a 5.13% increase from 2017 totals.
A state record total of $25.3 billion was spent across North Carolina in 2018, with increased visitor spending recorded in all 100 counties.
Rockingham County Tourism Manager Robin Yount, of the Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism, said the 2018 numbers reflect how viable the tourism industry across the Old North State and in the local community.
“Travel and tourism creates jobs and increases our tax base,” Yount said in a news release. "Visitor spending in Rockingham County continues to increase thanks to so many partners across our community who work together to promote the county’s assets such as recreation, downtowns, festivals/events and special event venues.”
Locally, state tax revenue totaled $3.96 million locally in 2018, through state sales and excise taxes, as well as taxes on personal and corporate income.
Of those incomes, approximately $1.83 million were generated locally through travel generated and travel-supported businesses – a 4.5% increase from previous year totals, according to the 2018 Economic Impact of Domestic Travel on North Carolina Counties, prepared for Visit Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
The study uses sales and tax revenue data, employment figures and other industry data to determine the economic impact overall in regards to visitor spending in North Carolina.
In Rockingham County, the tourism and travel industry directly employed 580 people last year, with payroll amounts totaling $13.23 million – a 4.7% increase from 2017.
“North Carolina’s tourism industry set a new record last year in visitor spending despite the effect of storms,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a news release. “This is a testament to the lasting beauty of our state and the determination of our people.”
Overall, North Carolina saw a 5.6% increase in visitor spending in 2018.
According to Visit NC Executive Director Wit Tuttell, North Carolina ranks sixth in the nation in overnight visitation.
In a news release, Tuttell said that the increased spending growth in all 100 counties confirms the appeal of North Carolina destinations.
“There’s a lot of competition for travelers’ time and money,” Tuttle said. “But people come to North Carolina when they know about the state’s natural beauty, our residents’ welcoming spirit and the irresistible mix of tradition and innovation.”