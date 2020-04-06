About 250,000 North Carolinians could be infected by the COVID-19 virus if state stay-at-home restrictions are extended from April 29 to June 1, according to public-health researchers from Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill.
As dire as that sounds considering the case count was 2,870 as of Monday morning, that’s the positive outlook from the researchers’ outlook based on modeling conducted over the weekend.
Researchers cautioned that if the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted April 29, the infection rate could surge to 750,000. The estimates include confirmed and unconfirmed infections.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order requiring stay-at-home restrictions expires April 29.
It’s likely he will extend the restrictions through at least mid-May given that public schools are not being allowed to reopen until at least that date.
“Modeling is one tool that helps us prepare for this fight, and it shows we will save lives if we stay home and keep our social distance right now,” Cooper said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, cautioned the modeling is just one tool for determining how COVID-19 works and how to fight it.
“While it is not a crystal ball, modeling can give us some insight to guide us in decision making,” she said.
Swarm makes donation
GREENSBORO — Twenty-one percent of the Greensboro Swarm’s home games this virus-shortened G-League season are in limbo, a good chance they’ll never be played.
That’s five games of lost revenue for the Swarm, which averaged paid attendance of 1,507 in its five weekend games at the Coliseum Fieldhouse in February.
And yet the Swarm, through its NBA parent club, announced a $25,000 donation to the Community Fund of Greater Greensboro “to assist in immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The contribution is part of a larger $250,000 package through the Charlotte Hornets Foundation to groups in Charlotte and Greensboro. Steve Swetoha, the Swarm’s presiden, said the Hornets felt an obligation to give, even amid its own lost revenue.
“Look, we’re all going through tough times,” Swetoha said. “But we’re a member of this community. We live here. We work here. We play here. We entertain our fans in this market. We just felt like there was a responsibility from an organizational perspective to figure out a way to help.”
The Hornets Foundation donation will also benefit the COVID-19 Response Fund established by United Way of Central Carolinas and the Foundation For The Carolinas, along with the Carolina Farm Trust and the Crisis Assistance Ministry.
Swetoha said the Swarm picked the Community Foundation based on the way the group stepped up after the tornado ripped through Greensboro.
Water bill relief
GREENSBORO — City officials are offering payment options for residents having trouble paying their water/sewer bill during the coronavirus pandemic.
Payment plans can be arranged by calling the city’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.
For any resident who had water service cut off for nonpayment prior to mid-March, the city will reconnect service for the duration of the pandemic. Call the number above to be reconnected. (In mid-March, the city temporarily suspended water shutoffs for non-payment and late fees on past due water accounts.)
While an in-person bill payment window has remained open in the Melvin Municipal Office Building downtown, customers are encouraged to pay by one of these methods instead:
- By credit card by phone at 336-373-4729
- Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill
- Using the payment drop-box at the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.
The $1 convenience fee for paying online or by phone has been waived.
Residents are also invited to visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19 for additional service announcements.
Brady Services donates
Brady Services recently donated 92 laptops to the Laptop Project, an initiative started by Guilford Education Alliance and Technology for the Future to provide laptops to Guilford County Schools students who might not have technology at home to enable online learning.
With a poverty rate of about 65.7%, many GCS students don’t have a computer at home. To help bridge that gap, GEA teamed up with local non-profit Technology for the Future to start the Laptop Project right after schools closed due to the pandemic. T4TF reconditions laptops for resale and is working with GEA to provide up to 10,000 laptops to GCS students. Laptops donated by Brady Services will be reconditioned and then given to GCS students.
GCS leaders are identifying students who need laptops and facilitating the distribution. So far, 2000 laptops have been given out and another 4200 are in production.
To donate to the Laptop Project, make an online contribution at www.GEANC.org/donate or mail a check to GEA 311 Ponoma Drive, Suite E, Greensboro, NC 27407. GEA is working on a process to receive donations of individual laptops, but that isn’t fully in place yet. Information will be posted at www.GEANC.org once a process is set up.
