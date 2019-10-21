Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID-MORNING... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED MORNING, WITH PATCHES BEING LOCALLY DENSE, ACROSS THE NORTHERN AND WESTERN PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITY VALUES WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE, RANGING FROM A FEW MILES TO LESS THAN A 1/4 OF A MILE. THIS PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL POSE A HAZARD FOR MORNING COMMUTERS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION, AND UTILIZE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS.