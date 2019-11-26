What we do: Sustainable farm that connects people with special needs to their community.
Wish list: Gift cards (Lowes, TSC, Walmart), paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, copier paper), minivan, Stihl backpack blower, framing nail gun, Stihl limb chain saw, metric and standard wrench sets, 8-foot ladder, clamps, channel locks. Milwaukee M18 ½ inch impact gun, LED lights on stands.
To donate: Call 336-449-9900 or visit www.peacehavenfarm.org.
