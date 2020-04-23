N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper this afternoon extended the state's COVID-19 stay-at-home order until May 8, saying that the state is not ready to lift restrictions despite encouraging trends.
"It is clear that we are flattening the curve," Cooper said. "But our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet. We need more time to slow the spread.
Cooper said the state is working to move away from the coronavirus restrictions, but that follow-through depends on the measurements officials are tracking in relation to COVID-19.
The N.C. Medical Society and the N.C. Healthcare Association issued a statement Wednesday that supported a gradual loosening of restrictions, as long as businesses can follow safeguards to limit coronavirus spread.
Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order — with exceptions — that went into effect March 30.
Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who is running for governor against Cooper, said Wednesday that Cooper should "have a sense of urgency to reopen our economy and allow people to return to their livelihoods."
"With manufacturers of these products right here in North Carolina, we need to stop waiting and provide for ourselves as other states have done," Forest said, adding that the state has the ability to protect both "lives and livelihoods" at the same time.
How could we re-open?
Cooper also talked about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases. These phases are based on the best information available now, but could be altered as new information emerges, the governor said.
In Phase 1:
*Modify the Stay At Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
*Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation
*Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people
*Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.
*Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible
*Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies
*Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
*Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.
Phase 2
At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1
*Lift Stay At Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe
* Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity
* Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
* Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings
* Open public playgrounds
* Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
Phase 3
At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2
* Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible
* Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues
* Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
* Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, both underscored the need for the testing, tracing and trends to move in the right direction for each of these phases to move forward. If there is a spike in infections, tightening of restrictions may be needed temporarily.
Information about K-12 public schools is expected to come Friday.
