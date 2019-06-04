Home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area increased 4.6% in April year over year, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.7%.
By comparison, home prices in Prices in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties rose 5.6% over April 2018. Prices were up 6.3% year over year in March.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, local prices were up 5.5% from 2018.
“The pickup in sales between March and April has helped to counter the recent slowing in annual home-price growth,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Mortgage rates are 0.6 percentage points below what they were one year ago and incomes are up, which has improved affordability for buyers.
“However, price growth has remained the highest for lower-priced homes, constraining housing choices for first-time buyers.”
The Winston-Salem MSA again had the second-highest increase in home prices during April of North Carolina’s five main metro areas.
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 4.9% year over year. Excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.6%.
In the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, home prices rose 6.5% year over year. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6.1%.
In the Raleigh-Cary MSA, home prices were up 4.5% year over year. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.6%.
The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors said on April 19 that the average residential home sale price in the Winston-Salem metro area rose in March.
The totals are based on Triad Multiple Listing Service data, which reflects certain residential markets in the five-county region.
The average sale price was $199,498 in March, up 2.3% from a year ago. There were 698 closed sales during the month, down from 710 in March 2018.
“We continue to see healthy price appreciation,” said Angela Kalamaras, the association’s president for 2019. “Our market is in a healthy position, and we see this continuing in 2019.”
Attom Data Solutions reported May 6 that the median home sale price in the Winston-Salem MSA dropped for the third consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2019.
The price was down 3.7% to $139,000 compared with a year ago. The price had reached at least a six-year high of $148,000 in the second quarter of 2018.
Median typically is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.