President is a role model for privileged
I’d like to view the current president as a role model for people everywhere. This is especially true about his modeling of privileges; we don’t have to look far for this modeling, since he displays it daily. Here is a short list:
• Male privilege — Treat women in any way at any time, anywhere; as shown by his comments in the “Access Hollywood” tapes and at other times.
• White privilege — Push around anyone who doesn’t look like you, as shown by his comments about the “Squad” and others of color.
• Power privilege — Emulate others who have power and wealth; this is shown in his fawning treatment of dictators in Russia, the Middle East, North Korea and elsewhere.
• Financial privilege — Use your wealth at the expense of others; this is shown in business dealings, and exemplified by reports on his son-in-law’s management of low-income housing in Baltimore.
There’s also the open hatred of the powerless, as shown by treatment of immigrants.
Now that you have seen the list of privileges, each reader can decide whether to emulate the president.
David Johnson
Greensboro
Davenport misses boat taxes, inequality
I usually dismiss Charles Davenport as an uninformed right-wing radical. But one recent article was beyond the pale.
Comparing income taxes paid by the wealthy is a longtime “conservative” smokescreen. Most wealthy Americans amass their earnings through long-term capital gains, interest and qualified dividends. Typically, if these are held one year, the tax rate is much lower.
In 1980, when the middle class was growing, the bottom 50% received 21% of income and the top 1% received 11%. Today, the top 1% receives more than 20% of income while the bottom 50% has shrunk to 13%. Studies say this is largely due to decreases of labor unions protecting working-class wages.
Unfortunately, most people still believe Republicans are better at managing the economy. Their tax policy says otherwise. Amazon deferred paying taxes for years. Trump’s tax law included a grandfather clause allowing Amazon to apply the new 21% rate to those taxes. By Amazon’s own calculation, it will reap a $789 million windfall, while about 6% of the working class received any benefit.
History shows one of two results when income inequality continues this arc. It ends with a police state, or armed insurrection. I prefer neither.
Tim Williams
Greensboro
Time for compromise on Medicaid impasse
Since the impasse over the state budget — largely over Medicaid expansion — must be solved eventually, why don’t Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate leader Phil Berger start talking and compromise?
HB 655, introduced by Donnie Lambeth, R-Forsyth, funds the state’s portion of Medicaud expansion with payments from hospitals and providers and requires recipients to work and pay 2% of their income as monthly premiums. The House Health Committee passed HB 655 25-6, 12-6 among Republicans, and polls say more than 60% favor Medicaid expansion. This should tell Berger he’s trying to push an immense stone up a mountain in his stubborn resistance. The perpetual placing of HB 655, and efforts to override Cooper’s budget veto, on the House calendar, without holding votes — because HB 655 would pass and the veto would be sustained — should also soften Berger’s rigidity.
Berger’s prime objection to Medicaid expansion is that the federal government’s 90% contribution to the cost might be reduced. But HB 655 addresses that by ending the program if this happens.
The onerous features of HB 655 (the work requirement and premiums), are likely to face court challenges, and it may prove to be unconstitutional. Berger needs to wake up, talk to Cooper and get beyond gridlock.
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Racism is taught
Let’s be honest. Racists raise racists. If my generation had not been raised to hate brown people, we wouldn’t. It appalls me that the longer I stay in the South, the more dangerous it becomes. I’m afraid of what this president is doing to instill hate. The best that can happen is all my brothers and sisters vote. Put an end to this divisiveness.
Sue Watterson
Greensboro
The state should be fair with retirees
While he or she is still working, an active state employee is considered primary and the state pays first. However, when the employee retires, the state becomes secondary and Medicare pays first; and therein lie huge savings.
Further, unlike other responsible health insurance plans, the state will not recognize what Medicare pays on the state deductible as it used to, causing retirees to pay many extra dollars; this saves the state millions! Maybe if the state was more fair to the retirees, more funds would flow to doctors and hospitals and help with the present negotiations impasse. The state should negotiate fairly with Cone Health. Other insurance companies do not seem to always have this same problem.
Elizabeth Harrison
Summerfield