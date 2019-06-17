Hemp industry can boost state’s farmers
North Carolina is a national leader in agriculture, but our state’s farmers have recently fallen on hard times. There is hope; however, as lawmakers in Raleigh are currently reviewing legislation that can improve North Carolina’s economy and the lives of the farmers who help drive it.
As state lawmakers consider the North Carolina Farm Act of 2019, which will determine how the state regulates our burgeoning hemp industry, I encourage them to craft the bill in a way that positions farmers for success. Media reports have predicted that industrial hemp production could produce an economic windfall of as much as $100 million — an infusion into our state’s economy that would give everyone, from farmers to manufacturers to retailers, a boost.
When considering this legislation, lawmakers should seek an appropriate balance between responsible hemp production and necessary government oversight, working to ensure that the entire production process — from seed-to-sale — is reasonably regulated.
This bill represents a lifeline to a community of farmers who are desperate for support. It’s time for North Carolina to embrace hemp just as the federal government and other states have done by passing a Farm Act that allows farmers and the hemp industry to thrive.
Michael Morgan
Randleman
Here’s why they keep attacking president
The thing career politicians in Washington fear the most is an executive branch of government they cannot control and a chief executive who won an election by promising to expose the corruption. Ergo, the relentless attacks on Donald Trump and his family from the politicians and their compliant media.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Mueller report went soft on Trump camp
Pardon my skepticism about some of the Mueller report’s conclusions but ...
Ignorance of the law is no excuse. If the speed limit is 55 but you thought it was 70 and got caught doing 75, you’re guilty of breaking the law. If you’re running for president — and, of course, the staff you’ve hired for that purpose knows you are — then both you and your staff knew, or should have known, the laws governing a presidential campaign.
Mueller said it wasn’t clear whether the president and his people knew that the law forbade accepting contributions or something of value from foreigners, so they couldn’t state the law was broken by the Trump people “wilfully,” a required element of the crime for it to be prosecutable. Oh, please ... If I, or the proverbial man on the street, had been running for president, I’d know it would be wrong to accept help from the Russians. And I’d damned sure call the FBI about it.
Really? You don’t think that, merely by acting to accept some useful information from Russians, the Trump people (Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort) were acting illegally and should be charged. Apparently, we needed a more assertive Bob Mueller as our special counsel.
Gary Parker
Archdale
City should stay course on its recycling efforts
Yes, recycling is the answer. This newspaper, and letter writers such as Lyndsey Gamble (June 12) are correct: We should not stop our recycling efforts but rather improve and refine our recycling techniques and procedures.
We have come too far to simply stop trying, even if it requires investment of ingenuity and resources; needless burying, and wasting, of hundreds of tons of useful glass is not the answer. We are better, and smarter, than that.
Jon Maxwell
Greensboro
Who is paying for tariffs? All of us are.
Who gets the money when tariffs are imposed? Tariffs amount to a tax increase on U.S. businesses and consumers.
When countries import goods and services, they export both jobs and money. The seller collects the revenue, pays the workers who made the goods, and keeps the rest as profit. But the law of economics says that when prices go up, the demand comes down. The seller has less revenue, so he terminates the workers, and makes less profit.
But when the price exceeds the cost of production, American companies can hire American workers, make the same or similar products, and sell them at a profit.
Harry N. Young
Greensboro