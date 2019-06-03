The city budget should reflect right priorities
As City Council members review the recommended budget for 2019-2020, residents should do the same. Proposed is an additional $26 million, including $12 million more than last year for infrastructure to address needed maintenance.
Our growth and community needs also justify the additional $2.5 million for community services, and maybe more, in what amounts to just 7% of our city’s budget.
Other areas, though, are questionable. The additional $5.6 million for public safety brings total annual spending there to $150 million — or $10 million more than only two years ago — begging the question, can we afford that, and if we can, do we want to spend money that way?
Why not reduce costs by stopping the millions paid to settle police misconduct cases? The city wants $6.4 million more for debt service. Is that related to the new parking decks downtown for which the city could not offer a compelling justification?
If the expense council member Justin Outling wants to scrutinize is $500,000 (.01% of the budget!) for Greensboro Participatory Budgeting that boosts civic participation amid public distrust of government, we should question his values and ask if he’s deliberately diverting our attention away from matters more pressing in the city.
Spoma Jovanovic
Greensboro
Is Russian meddling an overt act of war?
Just totally ignoring all of the talking heads in Washington, D.C. — the blabbermouths who spout off at the drop of a hat — the primary question remaining is: Was the obvious Russian meddling in our elections an overt act of war?
Almost everyone seems to be skirting this issue.
I believe it should be made clear to the Russians, once and for all, that if this happens again in our elections, there will be a price to pay. And it will be severe and could probably involve military action.
I served my country in the military in the ’50s and I know this is an extreme measure to take, but we cannot have a foreign country meddling with our sovereign right to open and honest elections. How could anything be more sacred in our democracy? How could we not be ready to fight for that right our forefathers fought and died for?
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
You can do something about climate change
In response to the record flooding in Arkansas — and as a former college student whose apartment flooded, resulting in two weeks of couch-surfing during the height of classes — I beg: Take climate change seriously.
With all of the reports that have been published about how much time we have left before we enter “the point of no return,” these same scientists also have published good news: There are ways to slow this damage.
One is as simple as calling your representative in support of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). This policy places a fee on fossil fuels at the source of their extraction; the money collected will go back to households as a monthly dividend to stimulate our economy while also encouraging an industry shift to sustainable practices.
In a nutshell, this policy is measurable, bipartisan and holistic. It takes into account economic, environmental and social factors of climate change. I’ve been calling Rep. Ted Budd almost every week asking him to support this legislation. I respectfully ask readers to help the Citizens Climate Lobby encourage our representatives to support this.
KimberMarie Faircloth
Greensboro
Lack of sidewalks endangers runners
I am writing to you today about an important issue to me and all of the pedestrians of the city: sidewalks, especially around school districts, because safety should be the top priority for schools that value a strong student-athlete population. Annually, on average, about 160 pedestrians and 20 bicyclists are killed each year in North Carolina. Here are two examples of where sidewalks are needed due to heavy traffic on roads:
West Cone Boulevard. This is a very highly traveled road, by both foot and vehicle, and it does not have a sidewalk that connects east and west Cone Boulevard.
North Church Street. This road also does not have a suitable sidewalk for pedestrians. When running from Page High, we cannot get to downtown by foot on it.
These streets need sidewalks because the people need sidewalks. I run cross country at Page and we practice on these very streets. Having sidewalks can ensure our safety and as well as the safety of many others who commute on foot.
Cam Milroy
Greensboro