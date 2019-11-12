Facts should overrule fear on conduct issue
The Guilford County Board of Education has proposed a change to the student discipline policy as it applies to short-term suspensions. This is a sensible change that simply makes it possible for any parent to appeal a suspension he or she feels is inappropriate or unfair.
Some oppose the proposed change and are encouraging others to speak out against it. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but every argument I’ve heard in opposition is either misleading or incorrect. I cite three significant examples.
This change will not lead to more violence in the schools. Short-term suspensions are not used in cases of violent behavior. Nor will violent students be allowed to remain in the classroom. Violent students are always removed from the classroom immediately.
This change will not undermine the authority of principals and assistant principals. Assuming they make appropriate decisions regarding short-term suspensions, the review process will confirm their authority.
This change is not a covert mechanism for lowering suspension rates to make the senior school administrators look better. Frankly, to suggest this motive is a baseless slander against the superintendent and her staff.
Honesty and facts make democracy work better.
John Moyle
Greensboro
I have a different view of same downtown
A recent letter to the editor presented a view of downtown with vacant buildings and trash on the streets. I have a different view of that same downtown where I was born, grew up and have worked almost all of my professional career.
What I see is a vibrant place. New companies moving in and opening offices and headquarters. I see a dozen or more major buildings being renovated, restored and upgraded. I see boundless energy among those who live, work or play downtown. I see business and social and entertainment events for every age, stage and interest. I see energy and enthusiasm. I see a magnet for people, young and old. I see a bright and vibrant future.
Thank you to all who continue to transform this vital place I am proud to call home.
Doug Copeland
Greensboro
Why care? It’s not Graham’s wife, child.
I am having problems with the criticism which evangelicals, especially Franklin Graham, are receiving over their support for the president despite his sexual misconduct. Look, it did not happen to them, or their wives, daughters, nieces, or granddaughters. It happened to someone else’s. Why should it upset them?
Even if it had happened to one of Graham’s or other evangelicals’ wives, daughters, nieces or granddaughters, I am sure that they would have been happy to forgive Trump and would be OK, even if he didn’t ask for forgiveness. And, the criticism that they receive about supporting our president’s treatment of immigrants and their children being held in cages. These are not their parents, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews that are being imprisoned. They are someone else’s!
And what if he ridiculed a Gold Star’s parents or a person with a disability. Evangelicals weren’t the parents of that child who died serving our country. It wasn’t anyone in their family that he ridiculed. Why should they care? After all, Jesus really didn’t say that much about us caring about other people.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
If Warren hikes taxes on rich, you’ll feel it
If anyone is thinking about voting for Elizabeth Warren, please consider the following: She is proposing a huge wealth tax on rich people.
How do you think those rich people are going to pay that? Not by taking a bunch of cash out of their bank. (Most rich people are rich because they don’t put their money in a bank where it earns less than 2%). They will have to sell something to make these huge tax payments. For many, it will be real estate. But selling real estate (particularly commercial real estate) takes time, sometimes many years, unless you cut the price, big time, to sell it before your tax bill is due, certainly in less than a year. What does that do to real estate prices? They crash. And not just rich people’s real estate, everyone’s.
If you have money in a retirement fund invested in real estate, it goes down. If you’re trying to sell your house, the price goes down. And when the price drops below your mortgage now you have to come up with the money, fast. And you don’t have any other money. Will Warren help you with that?
Bill Stevens
Jamestown
It is time to pass the NC Farm Act
A few weeks ago, following many months of debate and negotiation, state lawmakers reached a long-awaited compromise on the NC Farm Act. The agreed-upon bill contains numerous hemp-related provisions aimed at creating a regulatory framework for one of North Carolina’s most promising new industries. In a strongly bipartisan 40-10 vote, the Farm Act passed in the Senate, and the House appeared as if it was poised to follow suit. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the House canceled its scheduled vote and sent the legislation back to a conference committee.
The back-and-forth of this drawn-out process has been incredibly frustrating for farmers trying to plan the 2020 crop cycle. However, it presents an opportunity for lawmakers to perfect the bill’s hemp language. NC Farmers for Hemp has suggested that the legislature change the term “smokable hemp” to “smokable hemp product,” clarifying an ambiguity in the bill. Further, I urge lawmakers to consider eliminating the smokable-hemp ban altogether, giving our state’s struggling yet resilient farmers the greatest chance of achieving success in this rising industry.
Martin McLeod
Carthage
The writer is a fifth-generation farmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.