Preparation would have saved money
Congress last week passed a $2 trillion bailout and support package due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even so, this bailout may be only a fraction of what is needed to save lives and salvage a faltering economy.
If even a tiny portion of this money had been previously appropriated to basic health care services and federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, no doubt countless losses of lives and suffering and economic woes would have been greatly reduced.
This crisis has been forecast by scientists for decades yet ignored by the current administration.
Instead, the Trump administration proposed drastic cuts to the CDC, has prohibited essential medical research, and dismisses sound scientific expertise.
Perhaps this is a wake-up call to the public about other threats to humanity. Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that human-caused climate change poses catastrophic dangers to humanity.
Yet this looming crisis is either ignored or worse, exacerbated by policies of the current administration.
Two things we can learn from COVID-19 pandemic:
1. We can invest relatively small amounts now to prevent and mitigate future crises, or pay dearly later in terms of lives, suffering and economic turmoil.
2. A well-prepared, scientifically informed federal government is essential to prepare for pandemics and global climate change.
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit
Science Center is a local jewel, but ...
I want to thank J.F. Dickerson for the recent letter about the Greensboro Science Center and the destruction of the environment (“Science Center’s laying waste to natural areas ,” March 18).
Yes, the Science Center is a jewel in the crown of Greensboro, a very valuable resource to local residents and tourists of all ages.
But I, too, am distressed by the endless expansion and accompanying damage to the natural surroundings, not just the trees and other flora, but the wildlife, great and small.
My mother, Jean McCoy, was part of the founding of what was then the Greensboro Junior Museum. It was very dear to her heart, and she volunteered many hours over many years to help with its establishment and success.
For the last years of her life, however, she couldn’t even bear to drive past it because of the environmental destruction its expansion was causing.
It’s a wonderful place and I’m delighted we have it. I don’t know what the answer is, but I’m glad my mother and I are not the only ones who have grieved over the loss of trees, undergrowth, habitat and wildlife.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Hearty meals from GCS are appreciated
My husband and I have started home schooling our grandchildren and discovered how quickly a loaf of bread can go with five children under the age of 8. And hot dogs and bologna and juice.
That helps explain the empty shelves where those items usually are.
I decided to take them to the lunch drive-thru at the elementary school where my daughters went to school (the mother of two of them).
All we had to do was roll down the window, say how many lunches we needed (got one for the toddler at home), and answer a question about allergies. The children were so excited and couldn’t wait to get home and eat the goodies. There was a lot in the lunch and I realized some of it was for breakfast.
My husband couldn’t believe the hearty meal that was free to all children “0 to 18.”
Thank you, Guilford County Schools, for helping all of the children.
Deby Simmerson
High Point
President should act on supply shortage
If our troops were low on ammunition and armor, would the commander in chief beg the private sector to step up and solve the shortage?
Our medical professionals are on the front line with their lives in peril. Those selfless servants working in the public sector — the Veteran Affairs hospitals, public hospitals and health departments — are critically disadvantaged in trying to compete with well-funded private care-givers to buy vital supplies.
But those public providers will soon be under the greatest strain in our crumbling health care system. They will get sick, and some will die.
Refusing to act when one can and should is criminal.
The president has the power to direct the production and distribution of critical supplies. If he won’t, or (as he said at one briefing), isn’t smart enough to (he claims he wouldn’t know whom to direct), please delegate this to someone who can and will. Lives are at stake.
Bill Cary
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.