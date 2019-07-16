GOP treats Medicaid expansion like plague
Why do Republicans oppose expanding Medicaid in North Carolina?
It totally is unfathomable. Many employees do not get health insurance and do not earn enough to be able to afford health care.
To be eligible for Medicaid, one’s monthly income must not exceed $867 and one’s resources must not exceed $2,000 for individual beneficiaries.
So, a person who earns as little as $250 a week is not eligible.
Not only do the individuals sometimes suffer — and, even die — because of a lack of health care, but hospitals also are harmed. In particular, many rural hospitals have closed, or are on the edge of closing, because they need more income.
They have to, and do, treat low-income people who cannot pay them. Expanding Medicaid would help keep them open.
The federal government pays 90% of the cost of Medicaid.
So, the cost to North Carolina of expanding Medicaid, is minimal. But the benefit to low-income people is maximal. Gov. Roy Cooper is right to insist that he will not approve the new budget without Medicaid expansion.
If the expansion he urges is made, 500,000 to 600,000 North Carolinians would become eligible for Medicaid coverage.
It is insane not to support that expansion.
So, please, urge your legislators to expand Medicaid.
Ellen W. Gerber
High Point
How about Medicare for all who want it?
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door.” Capitalism at its finest.
... And perhaps the answer to solving the health care crisis looming over the country as we near an important election.
Some candidates are for Medicare for all and would do away with private insurance. These folks will be labeled as “socialists” by conservatives.
There is another way — a capitalist way — to get to broader health care coverage for our populace: Medicare for all who want it.
In capital markets, the best product at the best price wins. If we made Medicare offerings better than private insurance companies’ offerings, both the public and employers would purchase it over less-featured, more expensive plans.
In this way, a gradual phasing out of private health insurance would occur over time.
Private health insurers have bloated budgets that need to support fat-cat salaries at the top and still show a profit at the expense of quality care for you, the insured.
Not so with Medicare, and that will create an opportunity to make Medicare plans better and less expensive.
Let the market decide!
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
N.C.’s gerrymandering has Democratic roots
For years I have begun my morning newspaper reading with the comics section. Not anymore.
Now I begin with the Letters to the Editor.
This section is always good for a big laugh.
Those letters that address gerrymandering typically are from people who have no knowledge or perhaps bad memories of then-Congressman Mel Watt’s 12th District, which was set up by the Democrats, who controlled the legislature at the time. Watt’s district began in Durham and ran down a narrow swath to Charlotte.
Another state representative, H..M. “Mickey” Michaux (a fellow Democrat), identified Watt’s district as “the I-85 corridor.”
Michaux also said: “If you drove down the interstate with both car doors open, you’d kill most of the people in the district.”
Check this out. Some old folks have good memories.
John Baecker
Greensboro
Threat of Roundup is wider than you think
Monsanto, the American agrochemical company, has recently been under pressure after multiple cancer cases have been linked to the chemical glyphosate, present in its weed killer, Roundup.
This herbicide is the most widely used in the U.S., but Roundup is not just used by farmers for large-scale agriculture. It is also extensively used in public spaces.
In fact, the N.C. Public Interest Research Group (NCPIRG) states that every year 26 million pounds of Roundup are used in public spaces.
This means our schools, parks and playgrounds are posing a dangerous threat to the health of the entire public, which is largely unaware of these risks.
We must ban Roundup in order to protect the public health of our community.
It is unacceptable to use these chemicals when we know we could be increasing the risk of cancer, birth defects, and other serious health problems.
We ask that Gov. Roy Cooper start taking steps to stop using Roundup in North Carolina.
Links to various types of cancer and birth defects have already been proven, but we still do not know the full extent to which Roundup harms humans.
Without a Roundup ban we are jeopardizing the health of our communities.
Quintin Schraff
Chapel Hill