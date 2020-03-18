Gas prices dropping because of coronavirus

Isaiah Thompson fills his car with gasoline on Wednesday at the Marathon on East Market Street in Greensboro. Fuel prices are falling as the cost of crude oil and demand drop globally.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Isaiah Thompson fills his car with gasoline Wednesday at the Marathon gas station on East Market Street in Greensboro. Fuel prices are falling as the cost of crude oil and demand drop globally.

Tags

Load comments