High Point Parks & Recreation would normally use this column to provide you with information on how to “play, learn and enjoy” time throughout this time of year.
These, however, are not ordinary times. The world seems anything but normal and for most of us, our routines are anything but routine. Parks & Recreation staff has been compelled to stay closer to home and it’s not surprising that many of us have found our stress levels increasing.
The good news, though, is that even as people practice social distancing, it’s still possible to get outside and safely enjoy the natural beauty around us. Luckily, Parks & Recreation has a lot of open spaces in communities from which to choose. Trails, greenways and parks are all good options.
Something as simple as taking a walk or a bicycle ride can have the added benefits of decreasing tension, stabilizing mood and improving sleep. Even just a few minutes of moderate exercise can begin to reduce anxiety and re-set your frame of mind. These are all good things under any circumstances and may be even more beneficial in uncertain times — while practicing safe social distancing.
Maybe you have a little more time on your hands right now; maybe you’ve been meaning to increase your activity levels anyway. Maybe it’s time to dust off those bikes or take a family walk. To help you consider your options, Parks & Recreation staff would like to share an update on what is currently open through High Point Parks & Recreation, and what programs and events may be canceled or modified. The staff is beginning to share ideas on the department’s Facebook page to help keep young ones occupied, like nature scavenger hunts.
The Parks & Recreation Department is still here to help you find some options to keep moving, lift your spirits and breathe in some fresh air.
The free Piedmont Discovery app can help you discover some new outdoor spaces, too. Please be safe and stay well.
Currently open to enjoy
We do have some limited spaces that operate using safe social distancing practices and remain open at this time, including our beautiful greenways and trails as well as our golf courses, marinas and tennis courts.
Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 North Centennial St.) and Blair Park Golf Course (1901 South Main St.) are open and accepting debit and credit cards only; no cash, please. Grill rooms at these locations remain open for take-out only, or you may phone in your order to be picked up. The Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 North Centennial St.) is also open, and the website lists other outdoor tennis courts around town. Johnson Street Disc Golf Course (3820 Johnson St.) is also open.
The marina buildings at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St.) and High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown) are closed, but you may still launch boats by calling to register and pay, by debit or credit card, once you arrive. Bank fishing fees are currently waived and you do not need to call in or come to the marina office; please bring your own bait and tackle. Park restrooms are open.
Hedgecock Dog Park (300 West Parris Ave.) is also open for some fresh air and outdoor play. Humans should observe social distancing guidelines and the website has a list of dog park rules and regulations; please review these if you have not visited before.
During daylight hours, you may explore the 6.6 miles of natural trails at the Piedmont Environmental Center at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. There is also an outdoor, walk-on topographic map of North Carolina, where visitors can learn more about the Tarheel state’s geography.
If natural trails are not your preference, the High Point Greenway and the Bicentennial Greenway converge at the Piedmont Environmental Center for additional options to explore. The High Point Greenway features 4.45 miles of paved trail that begins at Armstrong Park (305 East Parkway Ave.) and ends at Piedmont Environmental Center (PEC) with access points at four locations: Burnett Park (1051 Montlieu Ave.) and University Park (1800 Deep River Road). The newest section, which opened in June 2019, is a 1.2 mile walk from University Park to Penny Road at PEC; parts of this greenway consist of elevated boardwalk. The High Point section of the Bicentennial Greenway begins south of the PEC and runs to Gallimore Dairy Road.
The Southwest Heritage Greenway is a .44-mile paved trail running between Vail and Grimes avenues in High Point, with parking located at the Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave,). From Taylor to Grimes avenues, you may enjoy the Botanical Woodland Teaching Garden, a helix shaped walkway that combines art with nature.
High Point Parks & Recreation’s website provides information on several additional options for walking trails, including the 1.5 miles of natural surface trail at West End Park (1701 Edgewood Drive) and several other short loops at parks around High Point. Please visit the website to learn more about our trails and walking options, and to access maps and additional information.
Current changes, closures
Please be aware of several changes to normal operations. High Point Parks & Recreation’s recreation centers and administrative offices, Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center and Piedmont Environmental Center remain closed for all programs and rentals through at least April 16. If you have questions regarding a program registration or rental, please call 336-883-3469 for more information.
All playgrounds are closed. The Greater High Point Senior Games and all associated events and practices have been postponed. Special Populations programs, including Special Olympics spring activities and State Summer Games, have been canceled. All youth and adult athletics practices, games and field rentals are suspended.
The status of each High Point Parks & Recreation facility and the hours or conditions under which it operates are subject to change at any time. Regular updates are provided on social media and websites.
New Special Populations supervisor
Leanne Pressley, the new Special Populations supervisor, grew up in Greensboro and most recently worked with Guilford County Schools in the Exceptional Children (EC) Pre-K Department. She graduated from UNCG, earning a degree in parks and recreation with a concentration in therapeutic recreation. She previously worked with the city of Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department in its Special Populations Unit and with the city of Greensboro’s Adaptive Inclusive Recreation Department.
“I was drawn to working with Parks & Recreation because I have a true passion for guiding individuals of all abilities to their full potential in life,” she said. “I am looking forward to this opportunity to expand my knowledge and increase awareness in this great city.”
Summer employment
High Point Parks & Recreation is currently taking applications for seasonal employees to help with programming this summer. Positions include summer camp and swimming pool staff, park attendants, and PEC naturalist. If you have a passion for parks and recreation and a strong sense of community service, please visit the Job Openings page on the departmental website to learn more.
Ranger earns certificate
High Point’s five full-time park rangers are sworn law enforcement officers who provide security for park visitors, enhance public safety at events and facilities, and protect the city’s natural resources. Most law enforcement officers in the state operate under a general Law Enforcement Officers’ Certificate; a few receive the Criminal Justice Officers’ Advanced Certificate.
At the High Point Parks & Recreation Commission meeting March 9, High Point Park Ranger Sunny Mode was presented with her Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Department of Justice by Chief Park Ranger Chris Riewe. During his presentation, Riewe read a statement from Steven Combs, director of the Criminal Justice Standards Division, who said, “Officer Mode, congratulations on the attainment of this most significant award. Your dedication to your chosen profession is evidenced in the fact that you are one of a very select group of officers to receive this honor.”
Stay up to date
If you are looking for new places to walk or ride bicycles while social distancing, the Piedmont Discovery is a free mobile app that allows you to find parks, trails and facilities operated by the city of Greensboro, city of High Point and Guilford County. You can search for areas or amenities you like; directions, contact information and related websites are also accessible. The free Piedmont Discovery app can be downloaded in the Apple and Google Play stores.
You can also follow High Point Parks & Recreation on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
