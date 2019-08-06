NEW YORK — Disney says its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter, as underwhelming performance from its newly acquired Fox businesses offset box office successes such as “Avengers: Endgame.”
Tuesday’s results missed Wall Street’s expectations, and shares fell 3% in aftermarket trading.
CEO Bob Iger said one of the biggest issues affecting earnings was the Fox Studio performance. “It was well below where it had been and well below where we hoped it would be when we made the acquisition,” he said during a conference call with analysts.
Disney also spent more money on its ESPN Plus and upcoming Disney Plus streaming services, and its results were hurt by taking control of Hulu with the purchase of Fox’s entertainment businesses. It took a $123 million charge as it lowered its estimated valuation of Hulu, and it lost revenue it used to get from licensing its video to a separate Hulu entity.
Disney said Tuesday it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13. Hulu now costs $6, and ESPN Plus costs $5. The upcoming Disney Plus service will cost $7. So the package will represent a $5 savings.
Disney is making the package available Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching.