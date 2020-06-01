HIGH POINT — High Point Transit System has suspended all of its bus routes indefinitely because of a positive case of COVID-19, the city announced today.
High Point Transit System will continue to transport those who need dialysis treatments, the news release said.
The transit company, which has required passengers wear protective face coverings since May 11, had been operating fare-free.
“While we understand the inconvenience for all of our passengers, the safety of our riders and staff is our top priority,” said Angela Wynes, High Point Transit System manager, said in the news release. “We will work as hard as possible to clean, sanitize and take every step we can to put our fleet back into operation as soon as possible.”
Passengers with questions about service alternatives should call 336-889-7433, the release said.
Farmers, ranchers can get help with losses
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to farmers and ranchers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19, according to a USDA news release. The agency is accepting applications through Aug. 28.
Producers should apply through the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center. To learn more and apply, visit farmers.gov/ or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with USDA employee.
Durham eases stay-at-home order
Barber shops, salons, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen in Durham Monday, and restaurants in the city and county are allowed to open their dining rooms to sit-down service with limited occupancy.
Durham delayed the beginning of what the state calls Phase Two of the plan to gradually increase business and leisure activities in the pandemic. Other counties entered Phase Two on May 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.