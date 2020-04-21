The newest challenge is local.
Within minutes of Pastor Kim Knowles Priddy asking her Facebook friends to “Pay one person in your life for their services that you did not receive in April,” the clicking of keyboards and opening of wallets commenced.
“One person who lives on income from services they provide to you,” Priddy, of Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, wrote. “Many friends among us get paid by their talents and gifts and they were unable to share them this month.”
From hair stylists to lawn maintenance people, she wrote.
“I’m in!” responded City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy.
Others followed.
“I’ve been meaning to do this for my haircut person,” chimed in another. “Now I will. Thanks for reminder!”
It just made sense, another and another and another wrote.
“What a great idea,” wrote another of her friends. “Done and done!”
Another of her pals, Maria Davis Hanlin, a member of the clergy and the former CEO/president of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, said it’s all about pulling together.
“It’s hard on all of us,” Hanlin said, “but for them even more so.”
Conference postponed
GREENSBORO — An international conference of urban leaders scheduled to be held in Greensboro in May has been postponed until September, the group’s organizers said Tuesday.
The Vanguard conference has been moved to Sept. 14-17, the group said in a news release, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been scheduled to fall just after the N.C. Folk Festival, scheduled for Sept. 11-13 in Greensboro.
The Vanguard initiative was created by Next City, a journalism nonprofit whose mission is to “inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through reporting and events around the world.”
This conference will include 44 attendees from around the world, the group said.
Next City is organizing this conference in partnership with the Greensboro Host Committee and Action Greensboro, the event’s official host. Action Greensboro is a group of six local charitable foundations that work collaboratively with the Chamber of Commerce.
Opus concerts canceled
GREENSBORO — The city has canceled its spring Opus concerts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Creative Greensboro, the city office of arts and culture, cited ongoing concerns about COVID-19 in its decision.
City music ensembles have not been able to rehearse recently because of stay-home and social-distancing rules to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease. The city also is uncertain about its ability to convene audiences in the immediate future.
As a result, it has canceled the following concerts:
- Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, April 24, Christ United Methodist Church
- Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble, April 26, Trinity Church
- Choral Society of Greensboro, May 1, Christ United Methodist Church
- Greensboro Brass Ensemble & Greensboro Trombone Ensemble, May 3, Trinity Church
- Philharmonia of Greensboro, May 8, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College
- Greensboro Percussion Ensemble, May 13, Van Dyke Performance Space
- Greensboro Concert Band, May 15, Guilford College.
Creative Greensboro is still firming up what the Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park series will look like this summer, said Ryan Deal, chief creative economy officer for the office of arts and culture.
The popular MUSEP series, now in its 41st year, typically presents free outdoor concerts each week from June through August at a different city park.
This year’s schedule has not yet been announced.
“It may be that we are looking at fewer concerts than the typical season would offer,” Deal said. “And we’re looking at a plan to either present them in person or livestream them.”
Projects to be delayed
RALEIGH — Temporary and contract workers face layoffs and a number of construction projects will be delayed because of a decline in tax revenues resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
The department said in a news release that it expects a budget shortfall of at least $300 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. NCDOT gets its funding from a tax on car sales, a gasoline tax and from fees collected by the Division of Motor Vehicles.
NCDOT said it has told local governments, stakeholders and the general public that all but about 50 major projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months are delayed, according to the news release.
Workers losing their jobs in NCDOT’s Highway Division were told Friday is their last day. More temporary and contract workers in other areas of NCDOT will likely lose their jobs as well in the coming weeks, the department said in a news release Tuesday.
So far, no permanent NCDOT workers have lost their jobs, but the department said it is developing plans for potential layoffs or furloughs.
The department said it will only allow mission-critical purchases, suspend or decrease many programs and services, and put a hiring freeze into effect except for jobs that impact public safety, the release said.
Kellin Foundation launches Virtual Village
The Kellin Foundation — a nonprofit focused on building resilient children, families, and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach — has shifted to telehealth.
It will offer virtual community programs, training and the Virtual Village, an ongoing series of support groups to help build resiliency in the community during this pandemic.
Staff members will host virtual meetups for groups such as teachers, parents, essential workers, behavioral health providers and children, according to a foundation announcement. These free meetings will provide a platform for people to express their concerns, and learn tips and tools for managing stress and anxiety.
Learn more at kellinfoundation.org/.
Parkinson Association of the Carolinas will host its sixth annual MoveIt! Walk as a virtual event from Friday through Monday.
This initiative will benefit individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and their families; the goal is to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease while also increasing support and funding for the cost-free programs and services offered by PAC.
The event will be a multiday interactive online experience which can be accessed through the event page and PAC Facebook page. There will be four full days of activities, including both live-streamed videos and recordings of educational presentations by medical professionals, exercise demonstrations to promote physical activity and more.
Participation is free and open to individuals of all ages. Supporters can also interact with one another by sharing photos, videos and other posts on the PAC Facebook page, and individual walkers and teams can keep up with their fundraising progress on the event page between now and the end of the event.
For detailed information on how to participate in the walk, form or support a team, sponsor the event and more, visit www.parkinsonassociation.org.
