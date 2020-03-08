Cindy Martin

Cindy Martin's Girl Scout troop earned money by babysitting, selling barbecue and having rummage sales to take a cruise to the Bahamas.

I was a Girl Scout in Greensboro from 1956 through 1966. We had many good times.

The best time was when I was in high school. Our troop earned money by selling barbecue, having rummage sales (as they were called then) babysitting, etc. With the money earned, the troop took a cruise to the Bahamas on the Bahama Star.

Our Scout leader contacted Arthur Godfrey who allowed us to stay at the Kenilworth Hotel in Miami Beach for free on our way to our cruise. (Godfrey was a radio broadcaster who aired his show from the Kenilworth Hotel. He also owned a small share of the hotel.) We had a great time.

It was my first time taking such a trip and it was a great life experience.

Another time, our leader set up an opportunity for us to meet Jayne Mansfield at the Plantation Supper Club. I still have the photos she autographed for us. She was very nice and gave us some pointers on makeup.

