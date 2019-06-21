WILMINGTON — Call in Sherlock Holmes. It’s the case of the missing historical marker — again.
Just a few months after it was discovered the Lumina Pavilion historical marker in Wrightsville Beach had disappeared after Hurricane Florence, one of the two markers for Fort Caswell has gone missing.
The marker, which has stood near Southport-Supply Road at N.C. 133 since 1950, was reportedly knocked over sometime after Florence hit last September, according to Ansley Wegner, who runs the state’s Highway Historical Marker program.
Wegner said the N.C. Department of Transportation told her they moved it out of the way to conduct recovery work, while another source reported seeing it pulled down with chains by contractors.
“I don’t know how it fell, but pretty much everyone agrees it was on the ground in March,” Wegner said. “But no one contacted me, and now it’s gone.”
Herein lies the problem with the state’s historical markers. They are often vulnerable to car crashes, vandals, thieves and bad weather. But if damaged ones aren’t reported to Wegner’s office, she’s not likely to ever hear about them to begin the repair or recovery process.
Fort Caswell is one of the rare sites to have two historical markers in North Carolina, which is now against the program’s policy. The missing marker was originally erected in 1936, but replaced in 1950. Another one stands on N.C. 133 on Oak Island, but offers less specific information on the site.
The fort, which was named for the state’s first governor Richard Caswell, was a major stronghold for the Confederacy during the Civil War, but was abandoned after the fall of Fort Fisher in 1865.
Another factor in Fort Caswell’s sign disappearance is the notion that it’s politically motivated, which Wegner said is likely not the case.
“Some people think this marker going missing is because people are trying to take Civil War markers down,” she said. “It’s not people trying to take away Civil War history. It is just that historical markers are apparently a hot commodity.”
Wegner said people steal them to display in their homes, cut up for scrap metal and even sell at antique shops.
Replacing missing or damaged markers is also a costly business. Florence’s wrath has depleted Wegner’s budget, meaning she has to wait until the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year on July 1 to begin replacing a half-dozen other markers and installing three new ones just approved.
The average cost to replace and recast a marker is around $1,800, but that can vary depending on whether or not the pole and support is also damaged.
A marker in New Bern that was installed in brick was knocked down in Florence and cost $7,000 to replace. Wegner thinks it was submerged in water during the storm and then run over by a boat.
The Lumina Pavilion marker, which was reported missing earlier this year, will be among those replaced when funds are made available. Wegner is also updating its text to better reflect the site.
The new marker, when made, will read: “Built 1905. Destination for Wrightsville Beach trolley. Pavilion hosted entertainment and promoted electricity. Demolished 1973. Stood 100 yards east.”
For those who stop to admire the markers, Wegner has a simple plea: “Next time you see a marker on the ground, please call me. I can’t do anything if I don’t know they are down or missing.”