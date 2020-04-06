RALEIGH — North Carolina’s attorney general can keep distributing millions of dollars paid by the world’s largest pork producer as environmental grants after a state Supreme Court decision that leaves the two-decade-old agreement intact.
The 6-1 decision by the justices, which focused on the constitutional definition of the payments, means the arrangement reached in 2000 between Smithfield Foods, several subsidiaries and then-Attorney General Mike Easley can continue. The Virginia-based company is providing up to $2 million annually over 25 years to protect and restore the state’s environment. Subsequent attorneys general — now-Gov. Roy Cooper and current AG Josh Stein — have selected the recipients based on a panel’s recommendations.
A conservative activist challenged the agreement in court in 2016, saying the North Carolina Constitution requires that money stemming from civil penalties, forfeitures and fines belongs to the public schools. The lawsuit was later taken over by the New Hanover County school board.
A state Court of Appeals panel resurrected the lawsuit in 2018 after a trial court judge threw it out. A majority on the appeals panel had determined there were material issues on whether the agreement was motivated by Smithfield’s efforts to delay or eliminate potential environmental enforcement claims by the attorney general.
Fed to boost small business lendingWASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said in a brief announcement that it would support the government’s $349 billion small business lending program, which had a rocky start Friday.
The Fed said Monday that it will purchase loans that banks make to small businesses as part of the program, which is carried out by banks and the Small Business Administration and was set up under the $2.2 trillion economic relief package. The loans can be forgiven if they are spent on payroll, to encourage firms to keep paying their employees or rehire workers they may have recently laid off.
By purchasing the loans, the Fed would create an incentive for the banks to engage in more lending. Buying the loans should free up more cash for banks to lend. Otherwise, when banks make a loan, they are typically required to hold some cash in reserve in the case of default.
Market tumult threatens PG&E dealBERKELEY, Calif. — Lawyers who negotiated a crucial $13.5 billion deal for the victims of deadly wildfires caused by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment are expressing serious doubts about whether the nation’s largest utility will be able to pay the full amount as the economy sinks toward a recession.
The red flag raised in court documents filed Monday threatens to derail PG&E’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy this summer.
The concern centers on the recent stock market tumult triggered by the coronavirus that has dramatically shifted the financial landscape since PG&E struck the $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims in December.
