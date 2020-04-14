Stocks moved mostly higher on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors reviewed earnings reports from big companies and welcomed signs that government officials are considering how to gradually reopen the economy.
President Donald Trump has been discussing with senior aides how to roll back federal social distancing recommendations that expire at the end of the month. And governors around the U.S. have begun collaborating on plans to reopen their economies in what is likely to be a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.
The discussions follow some signs that the outbreak may be leveling off in some of the hardest-hit areas. In Italy, Spain and other places around Europe where infections and deaths have begun stabilizing, the process of reopening the economy is already underway, with certain businesses and industries allowed to reopen in a calibrated effort aimed at balancing public health against their countries’ economic well-being.
NBC’s video-streaming service to launch in July
NBCUniversal says its video-streaming service Peacock will launch nationally in July as planned, even though just a handful of its original series will be ready.
The service was meant to have a mix of originals, classic shows and movies, and current NBC programming like its late-night shows and “Law & Order: SVU.” Original shows are key to hooking consumers inundated with new streaming services, but the coronavirus pandemic has largely shut down Hollywood production.
Peacock was also supposed to get a big push from the Olympics this summer, but the quadrennial games have been postponed until 2021.
Adidas cleared for $3.3B in rescue loans
FRANKFURT, Germany — Sports apparel and shoe company Adidas says it has been approved by the German government for a $3.3 billion emergency loan to help the company get through a period of lost business due to the virus outbreak.
The company based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of getting the loan “to bridge this unprecedented situation.”
Makers offer insulin free or cheap for some
TRENTON, N.J. — Diabetes patients struggling to afford insulin, especially those losing health insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic, can get it at sharply reduced prices — even for free.
All top three insulin makers are now offering programs to help patients.
On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk announced a new program offering free insulin for at least three months for those who have lost insurance.
Last week, rival Eli Lilly began offering most of its insulins for a $35 monthly copayment.
Sanofi already had multiple programs offering insulin for free or very little.
The companies have all been criticized for huge price increases over the past decade that have led some patients to ration their insulin.
Wells Fargo takes 1Q earnings, revenue hit
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo’s profits plunged nearly 90% in the first quarter as the bank set aside billions of dollars in preparation for consumers and businesses defaulting on loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said Tuesday that it boosted its loan loss provisions — or the money set aside to cover potentially bad loans — to $3.83 billion from $845 million a year ago as borrowers suddenly face the possibility of going broke because the U.S. economy has effectively shut down in a matter of weeks. Wells’ earnings dropped to $653 million, or 1 cent per share, from $5.9 billion in last year’s first quarter.
“We all know we haven’t seen anything like this before,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said on a conference call.
