BERKELEY, Calif. — California power regulators are weighing a recommendation to back off plans to fine Pacific Gas and Electric an additional $462 million over a series of deadly Northern California wildfires rather than risk that the harsher punishment might scuttle the utility’s plan to get out of bankruptcy protection.
The state’s Public Utilities Commission is considering whether to pare the penalties faced by PG&E as the result of a proposed revision floated by one of agency’s five commissioners, Clifford Rechtschaffen. A document detailing the proposal was made public Monday.
In another development, PG&E announced it took steps to ensure it will not have to tap into a $13.5 billion fund set up for wildfire victims to pay a separate $4 million fine that will be imposed for the company’s guilty plea to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2018 inferno triggered by its outdated electrical grid. Last week, PG&E disclosed that its bankruptcy plan required that financial penalties for the crimes would come from the victims’ fund.
PG&E managed to avoid using the wildfire victims fund to pay its $4 million criminal fine by negotiating a deal with 110 insurers receiving a $11 billion cash settlement as part of its bankruptcy fund.
The insurers will pay the $4 million fine using interest income and other investment gains generated from the $11 billion that PG&E is paying them.
PG&E also disclosed on Tuesday how much it paid CEO Bill Johnson last year. He got a pay package valued at $18.5 million for his first eight months on the job. That was roughly double the $9.3 million that Johnson’s predecessor, Geisha Williams, received during her final year on the job in 2018.
Buyer of Montana timber land to continue to let public use
tracts
KALISPELL, Mont. — The new owner of large tracts of Montana timber land does not intend to break long-standing access agreements allowing people to use the lands for hunting and fishing, officials said.
Georgia-based Southern Pine Plantations on Thursday completed a purchase of 984 square miles (2,549 from Washington state timber giant Weyerhaeuser, The Flathead Beacon newspaper reportsed.
The new owner said it has no intention of changing historic public access, particularly in its oversight of one of the largest private parcels under an annual block management agreement with the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department for about 922 square miles.
Weyerhaeuser’s block management contract is set to expire at the end of May, but Southern Pine Plantations Vice President Pat Patton said his company plans to renew the agreement with Montana.
